Jaguars-Eagles: Week 9 Prediction
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson isn't expecting a warm embrace this weekend when he makes his second return to Philadelphia since his tenure as head coach.
Pederson got that in 2022. Now, the Jaguars head coach knows him and his squad are simply going to be viewed as the enemy to the Eagles and their faithful.
"100 percent, yeah. I wouldn't expect anything different. I'd say it's a great fan base. Very passionate about the Eagles," Pederson said on Friday.
Pederson served as head coach of the Eagles from 2016-20, accumulating a 42-37-1 record and leading the franchise to its first Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots in 2017. But all of that is firmly in the past.
2022 saw the Jaguars and Pederson push the Eagles to their limit in a 29-21 contest. It will take a similar effort for the Jaguars to knock off the Eagles in Week 9.
Sunday will be the eighth meeting between the Jaguars and Eagles, with the Eagles leading the series 4-3.
So, who do we see winning when the Jaguars and Eagles face off this Sunday? We break it down below.
Prediction: Eagles 33, Jaguars 20
After seeing the ease in which the Packers and a backup quarterback were able to score on the Jaguars on more than one occasion last week, it is simply hard to pick the Jaguars in a game where they will face several elite talents at the skill positions.
Over the last month, the Eagles are No. 2 in EPA/Play and No. 9 in success rate, largely due to the play of their elite trio of A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith. The Jaguars have struggled against weaker skill groups before this season -- how can we trust their defense to limit maybe the best trio in the NFL?
Jacksonville's offense is also limping into the game, with one starting receiver on injured reserve, two others on the injury report, both running backs on the injury report, and both starting guards on the same list.
Trevor Lawrence is playing good football, the Jaguars have flashed on offense and are getting healthier on defense, but there are simply too many things working against them this weekend to project a win.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE