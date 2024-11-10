Jaguars Have Plenty to Worry About Aside from Justin Jefferson
The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a game both teams want to win. The Jaguars have lost three of their last four and the Minnesota Vikings have not lost three games all season. After losing multiple games Jaguars continue to swing close games in their favor.
Leading up to the game, much will be made about how the Jaguars plan on stopping talented wide receiver. However, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson knows Jacksonville has plenty to worry about its offense and defense heading into Sunday's game.
“I think Coach Flores [Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores] has just done a great job with the personnel there,” Pederson said. “He's found roles for their guys. It's a multiple-front, disguise, defense.
“They're going to keep the lid on it, they're not going to let a lot of explosive passes, which I think was a year ago was part of the issue there, but they've done a great job.
“I think just moving guys around on defense. They've got veteran guys in spots that are leaders there. That's a physical group. It's another tough challenge for our offense.”
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has played the best football in his career. It has caught the eye of many around the league who believe he may be in the running for Comeback Player of the Year.
Pederson noted that while Darnold has improved, so have the skill players around him. This undoubtedly plays a part in a quarterback's success or failure.
“[Vikings WR] Justin Jefferson? No, I think the talent around him I mean, that helps,” Pederson said.
“Just having the run game, the defense, the way the defense has played being in Coach O’Connell's [Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell] system and the way he calls plays, I think is helpful.
“Look, he's always been a solid quarterback. Whatever team or role he's on, I just think now he's learning, maturing, and showing that he's capable of doing it. That's what you're seeing on film taking care of the football. That's a big part of this thing. Yes, Justin Jefferson is obviously an elite receiver in this league that can wreak havoc on you.”
