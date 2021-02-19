Jaguars Hire Karim Kassam As SVP of Football Operations Strategy

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added another member to their front office, announcing the hiring of Karim Kassam as Senior Vice President of Football Operations Strategy on Friday.

"Kassam will oversee the team’s football technology and analytics departments in addition to salary cap administration in consultation with Head Coach Urban Meyer and General Manager Trent Baalke," the Jaguars said in a release.

Kassam will report directly to Tony Khan, who the Jaguars announced is now working under the title of Chief Football Strategy Officer.

"As with Meyer and Baalke, Tony Khan will report to Owner Shad Khan, who presented his plan to implement a new football staffing structure to all head coach and general manager candidates interviewed in January," the Jaguars said in a release.

“I’m ready to get started in Jacksonville, and am grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact and contribute to a franchise that is forward-thinking, ambitious and has so much promise,” Kassam said. “I look forward to collaborating with Tony and doing whatever it takes to assist and support the Jaguars as we work to build something special in Jacksonville.”

Kassam most recently served as the director of baseball research of the Minnesota Twins, leading the club’s baseball research department and overseeing analytics in the areas of scouting, player development, and biomechanics.

Prior to his season with the Twins, Kassam spent five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the club’s analytics and football research coordinator.

"While in Pittsburgh, he led development of advanced statistics for football operations, analyzing opponent tendencies and college prospects while working closely with personnel and coaching," the Jaguars said.

The Jaguars have also made several hires to their front office over the past week. On Monday, the team announced Tom Gamble would join as a senior personnel executive and Ryan Stamper would be the team's director of player assessment.

A day later, the Jaguars announced three more additions to the front office: Michael Davis was hired as a Senior Personnel Executive, Trip MacCracken was hired as Director of Roster Management, and Drew Hughes was hired as the new Player Personnel Coordinator.