Jaguars' Injuries Derailing Season
Few teams in the National Football League, if any, have had as much bad luck as the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Along with a terrible start to the season, the Jaguars have also lost multiple talented players from their defense.
Heading into this weekend’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars listed many of their best players on the injury report. Some are expected to be out longer than others. However, losing the number of players the Jaguars have lost simultaneously is never good.
The Jaguars have listed LB Devin Lloyd and Yasir Abdullah, DE Josh Hines-Allen, and safeties Daniel Thomas and Darnell Savage as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen was brutally honest about how it felt to lose so many of the defense’s best players simultaneously. Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and cornerback Tyson Campbell are also out, as the team put them on Injured Reserve in September.
“You never want to lose a player on your team,” Nielsen said. “You want everybody to play, but it’s the business that we're in. It’s the game.
“Those things happen. We prepare for that way back from OTAs, next-man-up mentality. It doesn't make it any easier. It does present a challenge, but we coach all those guys.”
Nielsen noted that numerous players being injured means the defense will lean on reserve players for the foreseeable future. Nielsen and the Jaguars coaching staff plan to take things one day at a time and hope to get a few players back over the next few weeks.
Still, Nielsen emphasized that the Jaguars will need lesser-known players to step up until then. Nielsen noted that the team does not do anything differently in its scheme because it plays with reserves instead of starters.
“There's no depth chart,” Nielsen said. “Next-man-up mentality, same fundamentals, same technique. We don't change the calls or anything like that. We just go out and play ball.
“We want all those guys to be out there. Hopefully, we'll get a few back this week and get them back in the fold of the plan and get them going to play. We're just staying the course and one day at a time and next-man-up.”
The Jaguars overcame many obstacles just four weeks into the season. However, there is plenty of more football left to be played. It will be up to the Jaguars what brand of football they will be known for this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE