3 Pressing Questions Facing the Jaguars After First Wave of Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have answered some key questions in the first wave of free agency, but some questions still remain.

While we have more clarity on the Jaguars' running back and cornerback rooms entering the next stage of the offseason, there are still a few questions facing the team. But what are the biggest ones?

Where will they find pass-rushers?

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This has been the question hanging over the Jacksonville Jaguars for a few years now. The Jaguars have been in a unique grey area in recent years at pass-rusher, having two fantastic defensive ends in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker but little behind them. From 2022-2025, Hines-Allen and Walker have combined for 68 sacks. The next leaders on the Jaguars' sack list since then are Roy Robertson-Harris (8.5), Dawuane Smoot (8.0), Arik Armstead (7.5) and Foyesade Oluokun (6.5). No other Jaguar has had more than five sacks combined since.

This is once again the biggest question facing the Jaguars, who are returning two intriguing young defensive ends in Danny Striggow and B.J. Green. The duo made plays as rookies, but the Jaguars need reinforcements on the edge and even more so along the interior. Whether that comes in the draft or in a veteran addition remains to be seen.

Who is starting next to Foyesade Oluokun?

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) reacts to his sack of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 18-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars are set to see Foyesade Oluokun return for his fifth season as the team's starting middle linebacker. Oluokun has been a foundation piece for the franchise since signing in 2022, and he seemed to be a perfect fit for the Jaguars' culture and defensive scheme last season. But for the first time in his Jaguars' tenure, there are big questions about who will be his partner in crime.

Jacksonville drafted Devin Lloyd in the first round in the same offseason they signed Oluokun, meaning the duo has been center stage for the Jaguars' defense for most of the last four years. With Lloyd now off to the Carolina Panthers, the Jaguars must find out if it is a new face or Ventrell Miller who replaces him.

What will the Week 1 offensive line look like?

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars are one of the only teams in the NFL who might return their entire starting offensive line from a year ago, but there should still be a few battles along the unit even with no new faces added so far. And this could be the case even more so if the Jaguars do spend any picks along the offensive line, which seems likely with nearly a dozen selections.

Will 2025 third-rounder Wyatt Milum find a starting role? Ezra Cleveland was arguably the Jaguars' best offensive lineman a year ago, and it doesn't make much sense for him to lose ground. Patrick Mekari was a big free agent pickup a year ago but struggled due to injuries, which perhaps could open the door for Milum or Walker Little at right guard. I would be surprised if they do not draft a player to push Chuma Edoga for a roster spot, too.