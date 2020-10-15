Jaguars Injury Update: DJ Chark Misses Second Consecutive Practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars have dealt with a lot of injuries to key players over the last several weeks. So far, it looks as if that trend is continuing throughout practice this week.

The Jaguars released their Thursday injury report earlier this afternoon, with the report showing one key player as a non-participant in practice for the second day in a row: DJ Chark.

Chark missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices with an ankle injury, an injury that forced Chark to leave the team's Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans early.

Through five games, Chark has started in four games and leads the team in yards per reception (12.2) while also tying for the lead in touchdown receptions (3). Chark is second on the team in receiving yards (220) and receptions (18) despite being the sixth-most targeted player on the offense.

Simply put, Chark has been Jacksonville's best receiver this year when the Jaguars have tried getting him the ball. Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins showed just how limited the Jaguars offense is without Chark on the field, so him not being available for Week 6 against the Detroit Lions would be a massive blow to the Jaguars' chances.

Below is the entire list of players who were non-participants for the Jaguars on Thursday:

WR DJ Chark (ankle).

LB Dakota Allen (foot).

TE Tyler Eifert (neck).

DT Abry Jones (ankle/hamstring).

TE James O'Shaughnessy (scheduled day off).

DL Adam Gotsis (scheduled day off).

Allen started at weak side linebacker in place of an injured Myles Jack in Week 5, though he has been responsible for two touchdowns in the last six quarters. Eifert is the team's starting tight end and third-most targeted player on offense but he has just 93 yards on 11 receptions this season. Abry Jones is the veteran starter at nose tackle, though the Jaguars have split his reps evenly with DaVon Hamilton.

Aside from these five players, there were three players the Jaguars listed as limited participants.

DE Josh Allen (knee).

CB Chris Claybrooks (quadricep).

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring).

Allen missed the first game of his NFL career in Week 5 but has been a limited participant in practice all week. Shenault was a non-participant on Wednesday, though he did get upgraded to limited on Thursday, which is a good sign for him to play on Friday.