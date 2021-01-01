Jaguars Injury Update: Offensive Trio Ruled Out For Finale Vs. Colts

DJ Chark, James Robinson, and Collin Johnson are all out against the Colts this Sunday, limiting the Jaguars' offense.

The Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, but the odds continue to stack against them to repeat in Week 17.

The Jaguars won't have a trio of key offensive players when the two teams meet again in the 2020 season finale. Wide receiver DJ Chark (shin), running back James Robinson (ankle), and Collin Johnson (hamstring) were all ruled out on Sunday.

"I was holding out hope. I really was, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to be up for our game. I think that’s safe to say that he’ll be out," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said about Robinson on Wednesday.

"I could never, ever say enough about that guy. I mean I really can’t about how hard he tries. He wants to come back. He wants to play. I think he’s short of some type of record by like 20 something yards. If anyone deserves to get that [he does]. [It’s] 35 yards. So, he’s out. Collin Johnson’s out. The only one I’m not sure about is DJ Chark [Jr.]. That’s the only one that I don’t have a good feel for that could go either way. Everyone else though should be fine.”

In 14 games this year, Robinson carried the ball 240 times for 1,070 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns, along with 49 catches for 344 yards (7.0 yards per catch) and three touchdowns. His 1,414 yards from scrimmage are currently sixth in the NFL while he is third in the NFL in rushing yards.

In 13 games this season, Chark has caught 53 passes for 706 yards (13.3 yards per catch) and five touchdowns, all down figures from last season.

A fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Johnson caught 18 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie campaign.