Jaguars Introduce Alternate White Helmets

The Jacksonville Jaguars will pair the helmets with their black jerseys.

The Jaguars new alternate white helmet.
The Jaguars new alternate white helmet. / via Jacksonville Jaguars.
A week after the Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled their Prowler throwback uniforms, the team has added another alternate uniform to the mix.

The Jaguars officially released their alternate shell white helmets on Thursday, announcing the helmets would be work with their black jerseys. The Jaguars will wear the helmets in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The matte white shell helmet is the first white helmet in Jaguars history and features an all-black face mask.

"One of the best parts of my job here at the Jaguars is mixing up uniform color combinations to see what looks cool. For this helmet, and to honor our 30th season here in Jacksonville, we wanted to pay homage to our diverse fan base, unifying the power of sports, our location and a vital component of our community - the military," head equipment manager George Pellicer said to Jaguars.com.

"My favorite element is that it is something completely different than anything we have ever worn. The Jacksonville Jaguars have always worn some form of black helmets so, this will be a creative twist that we have not done yet. Plus, it will be fun to see the fan's reactions."

The Jaguars will seemingly have more uniform options during the 2024 season than they have ever had before, marking yet another milestone for the franchise.

