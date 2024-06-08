Jaguars' John Henderson, Kevin Hardy Land on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
Two of the best defenders in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars have found their names on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Former Jaguars defensive tackle John Henderson, the team's first-round selection in 2002, and former Jaguars linebacker Kevin Hardy, the team's first-round selection in 1996, are among the dozens of names included on this year's ballot of legendary college football players.
Henderson was a two-time consensus First Team All-American for the Tennessee Volunteers and winner of the 2000 Outland Trophy. He was named 2000 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and named to two-time First Team All-SEC groups.
Hardy was a 1995 consensus First Team All-American and Butkus Award winner, as well as a two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection. He was also a team captain who started 45 games (second all-time among Illini LBs) and ranks fourth all-time at Illinois in sacks (18) and TFL (38).
"The announcement of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2025, with specific details forthcoming," the organization states on its website.
"The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on December 9, 2025, at the Bellagio Hotel & Resort. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2025 season. Of the 5.7 million individuals who have played college football since the first game between Princeton and Rutgers on November 6, 1869, only 1,093 players (less than 0.02%) have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame."