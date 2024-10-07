Jaguars' Lawrence Discusses Heated Interaction with WR
The Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a late rally by the Indianapolis Colts to find their first win in Week 5, but they also had to overcome some early adversity.
The Jaguars' first drive of the game saw them drive into Colts' territory after the Colts took a 7-0 lead.
The Jaguars ended up turning the ball over on downs after a fourth down incompletion to Brian Thomas Jr., but it was a third-down completion to Brenton Strange that seemed to add to the frustrations on the sideline.
On the aforementioned completion, Lawrence seemingly missed an open Gabe Davis in the middle of the field. Davis showed frustration after the play while on the field, and CBS reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala reported during the broadcast that Davis' frustration boiled over on the sideline.
"Right after that last drive Trevor Lawrence and Gabe Davis were going over the tablet together and things got a bit heated. Trevor Lawrence ended up tossing the tablet on the bench. Gabe Davis was yelling at Lawrence and had to be pulled back by Brandon Scherff. But then a minute later the two of them spoke together calmly," Kinkhabwala said.
Lawrence was asked about the interaction after the game, and the Jaguars franchise quarterback admitted that he "sat it down firmly," in reference to the tablet.
Lawrence also conceded that he and one of his newest teammates had a conversation on the sidelines that revolved around frustration.
"Yeah, I mean, it happens in this game. People that have played it know. People that haven't probably don't understand all the emotions that go into it. There was some frustration," Lawrence said after the 37-34 win.
"We had a little back and forth and cleared it up. That's all it is. I think stuff like that's important, and I love when stuff like that happens. You confront issues. And I'm pissed about something, he's pissed about something, let's talk about it, move on. We did a great job at that. Gabe's always good at communicating. We got on the same page quick, and it was good.”
Despite the early miscues, Lawrence rebounded and had one of the best games of his career with a 28-of-34 passing performance for 371 yards and two touchdowns.
