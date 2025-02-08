Jaguars Legend Details What the X-Factor Will Be For Liam Coen
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen almost has his inaugural coaching staff put together.
Position coach and assistant position coach spots are being filled each day, while Coen hired his final coordinator earlier this week in offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.
Coen's first coaching staff is set to be a critical piece of what he builds with the Jaguars and how successful they are in 2025; but just how critical are they exactly?
Speaking on 'The Drill' on 1010XL, Jaguars legend Fred Taylor revealed why the coaching staff is actually set to be the X-factor to Coen's success in Jacksonville.
"Now, talking about the staff, that's always the X-factor, right? Like you have to be able to build a veteran coaching staff, some guys who's going to be able to display your coaching philosophies and be able to teach, you know, be able to be leaders among other leaders," Taylor said.
"So the staff is very important. It's a lot more important than the head coach, because if you can't get these guys to buy into and trust what you're doing, then there are going to be mixed signals in the building, and the players are going to be confused, and that's going to translate to losses. So staff is equally as important as the head coach, and hopefully they can build a great staff along the way. So I've been peeking at some of the hires, and hope that it, you know, it works. So I'm just on standby still to see what happens there."
Coen so far has hired an offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and retained special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, with the Farwell move being an especially shrewd one.
"Yeah, you look at a group that did some really good things, obviously, there's some specialists that performed special," Coen said last week.
"But when I did some research on Heath, and you looked at the background, working for Pete, working for Coach Carroll, right as a former player, and then going and working for the Bills, and you saw like, okay, the way Coach Carroll did things, and that kind of collaborative approach, right, the confidence, the positivity, that message. And then you go to Buffalo, and you're truly around Sean McDermott who is fundamentals, technique, detail, no stone unturned. I thought that was a pretty cool kind of combination. And then you look at just when I talked to him, there's a shared message. There's a shared kind of vision for what you want it to look like and how you want to coach guys on the grass and in the building. And, you know, thought that was a no-brainer."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.