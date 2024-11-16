Jaguars-Lions: Week 11 Prediction
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering their Week 11 contest with the Detroit Lions without a few key faces on offense, but such is life in the NFL. The journey goes on and there is always another game on the schedule.
But despite the Grand Canyon-sized gap between where the two franchises are today, the Jaguars aren't entering the game feeling like a team on the verge of retooling yet again. Instead, they are looking forward to the challenge of facing the NFC's best team.
"That's just me as a competitor. I love playing against teams that people say are the best, because, you know, you beat the best, you are the best. Obviously, our records are different right now, but I want to play against the best and show myself that's where we are and where we could be right now," Jaguars inside linebacker Foyesade Oluokun said this week.
"Obviously we have to keep getting better right now. Understand where we're at right now. Keep getting better. Start to win games. You know, we're not worried about, you know, records like, like, I just said, we're not really worried about that. But when you're playing against people saying the best, it's always nice to come out that victory."
So, who do we think wins on Sunday? We break down our prediction below.
Prediction: Lions 33, Jaguars 10.
I have picked the Jaguars to lose by multiple scores in each of the last few games, and the Jaguars have semi-proven me wrong each time. The Jaguars are riding a three-game losing streak -- with all three losses coming against likely playoff teams -- but they have hung tough in each one, losing by three points once and five points twice.
I expect the Jaguars to fight back this week, too. I think they are fed up with the 2-8 season and the one-score losses. But sometimes, you run into a buzz saw. And this week, the Jaguars are running into exactly that.
Mac Jones will have to try to make things work with a limited running game due to Tank Bigsby's ankle injury, and that might be all the Lions need to suffocate the Jaguars' offense. As for the Jaguars' defense, they have a tough matchup against a running team that utilizes play-action as well as anyone in the NFL.
The Jaguars have fought the good fight this season, but the Lions might just be too much.
