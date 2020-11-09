The Jacksonville Jaguars kicking situation has taken another turn in what was already an unprecedented year.

The Jags will be without starting kicker Josh Lambo for the remainder of the season, the club announced Monday. The news comes after Lambo was placed on the team's reserve/injured list for the second time in 2020.

The NFL Players Association rules for the 2020 season state that if a player is put on IR during the season, they must remain there for 21 days before being designated to return. But since this is his second stint on the list, by rule he is unable to return to the active roster for the remaining eight games.

Lambo suffered a hip injury on Sunday during the Jaguars loss to the Houston Texans. After kicking a career long and franchise tying record 59-yard field goal, Lambo was hurt with a minute and a half left in the game when trying to attempt an onside kick.

Ironically Lambo’s first injury of the season came in a similar way when he attempted an onside kick at the end of the game during the Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He missed four weeks while on IR and returned October 25 against the Los Angeles Chargers. In total, Lambo has appeared in four games for the Jaguars this season.

In his place, Jacksonville turned to four different kickers. The most productive was Aldrick Rosas, who appeared during Week 4 versus the Cincinatti Bengals. He went 4-5 on field goals with long of 50-yards. Ross, who is in his fourth season in the NFL, previously kicked for the New York Giants from 2017-19 and has made 66 of 80 career FGs (82.5 pct.) and 87 of 95 career PATs (91.6 pct.).

He was named to the Pro Bowl for his performance during the 2018 season after converting 32 of 33 FGs (97.0 pct.). Rosas originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Titans in 2016 after kicking collegiately at Southern Oregon. After signing to the team's practice squad Monday, Rosas will appear on the Jaguars’ practice squad suspended list and will remain on the list through Nov. 22. He is currently serving a 4-game suspension.

Jon Brown appeared in one game for the Jaguars and went 1-2 on extra points while hitting a 31-yard field goal versus the Detroit Lions. It was his first—and to date only—kicking experience in a NFL (minus preseason) or college game. He is still on the Jags practice squad.

Stephen Hauschka attempted two field goals during his appearance for the Jags, missing both. Brandon Wright didn’t attempt a field goal for the Jags during his one start but was waived after a groin injury.

So where does that leave the Jacksonville Jaguars with their kicking situation?

“We're working on it,” answered head coach Doug Marrone on Monday.

“So I think as soon as it becomes official, like everything else in this league, you guys will probably hear about it from agents and things like that but you know we're working on it. As soon as we get it official and we'll get it to you guys right away.”