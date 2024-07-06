Jaguars Mailbag: How Do the Colts Stack Up?
Q: The Jaguars faced the highest rate of "loaded boxes" in the NFL last season. Explain what a loaded box is, exactly. Also if a more vertical, rather than horizontal passing game will help change that stat for Jacksonville in 2024-25.
A: I would ideally like to see the exact context and source of the stat to properly know how it is bein viewed. Usually it means to bring more defenders into the box than the offense has the ability to block. The Jaguars could see loaded boxes at times last year because teams could play their safeties closer to the line of scrimmage due to the nature of the Jaguars' passing game. If the Jaguars can be more aggressive on early downs, they can force defenses to back up some.
Q: You recently had an article on the Jaguars ranking #1 in Completion Rate. Where did Jacksonville rank in Separation Rate? And how does the Separation Rate factor into the team's Completion Rate?
A: So I don't have anything on their separation rate as a whole, but here is where their top players graded in terms of average separation via Next Gen Stats. Mind you, this list includes both tight ends and wide receivers.
- Evan Engram led the pack at 3.4 and No. 27 overall.
- Christian Kirk was at 3.1 and No. 41.
- Zay Jones was at 2.5 and tied for No. 92.
- Calvin Ridley was at 2.3 and tied for No. 105.
I think separation obviously has a lot to do with an offense's passing efficiency, but I also think the staff, scheme and quarterback can be responsible for separation as well.
Q: While their Treatment of Families grade "improved" from an F to a D- this year, what are the Jaguars doing or more importantly not doing to earn such a low grade each offseason? What are the players and/or their families so unhappy with?
A: Here is exactly what the NFLPA Report said this year.
- "They are one of 12 teams that do not provide a family room
- They do provide childcare on gameday
- The team started offering childcare this year, which is an improvement. However, some respondents feel like the offering needs to be improved. Players report that it is “unreliable” and isn’t worth bringing their kids to."
In short, the Jaguars' issue seems to be more of a game day operation deal. I am not sure what the Jaguars are doing to actively fix this, but they have been proactive in providing solutions in the past. Let's see IF that score changes next year.
Q: Do you buy the media’s weird obsession with the Colts this offseason?
A: If I say yes I will get yelled at, but I do get it. The Jaguars are not going to be anybody's flavor of the week until they stack up wins again. That is just what happens when your season ends theirs did. That leaves plenty of room for praise for the other three teams in the division. The Houston Texans clearly outdid all expectations, while the Colts were battling for a playoff spot with Gardner Minshew at quarterback for most of the season. The Titans were not very good last year, but they made enough moves on and off the field to at least create some optimism.
So from that perspective, I get it. Shane Steichen clearly has a good chance of being a really good head coach, and the Colts have mostly kept the same team together that nearly made the playoffs a year ago. Add in a top-five pick at quarterback who has one of the highest ceilings in the NFL, and it makes sense to me why some might latch onto the Colts this offseason.
With that said, I do have some reservations, but that can be said for virtually any team that isn't the Chiefs. I like Anthony Richardson as a talent, but I would also like to see him stay healthy for consistent stretches of time before he is crowned. The Colts also are more or less trying the same tactic the Jaguars did last offseason, with the primary focus being on keeping their own core together.
There is also the fact that the Jaguars have handled the Colts with relative ease during the Doug Pederson era, with the Jaguars leading the series 3-1 with a handful of decisive wins included. I could see the Colts missing the playoffs again this year, but I could also see them being a real team to compete with.
Q: Bold Jaguars hot takes pre-training camp?
A: Hmm. I will go with double-digit sacks for all of Josh Allen, Arik Armstead, and Travon Walker. Considering Allen and Walker both hit these numbers last year this might not be much of a bold take to some, but three different players hitting 10 sacks is bonkers. The Jaguars only had two players hit those marks during the 2017 Sacksonville season, while Armstead has only hit the figure once. I think a move to Ryan Nielsen's scheme will unlock Armstead as a third-down pass-rusher and potentially lead to a career year.
Q: What kind of role do you expect for Antonio Johnson this year?
A: A big one, whatever that may look like. I think there is a chance you see Darnell Savage start in the slot and Antonio Johnson is the every-down safety. I also think there is a chance you see Savage at safety when the Jaguars are in base and then Johnson steps in when the Jaguars go in nickel. The only scenario where he may not get starter-level snaps is if Jarrian Jones wins the nickel job and Savage is at safety full-time, which would lead to Johnson being a third safety and a fixture in dime formations.
Which one of these roles will Johnson play? Your guess is as good as mine. It might not even be worth it to make a guess before training camp considering that is when jobs are truly won or lost. Either way, I do think he plays some kind of tangible role.
Q: Why are the Jags so stubborn on getting obvious players of need?
A: I would need more context for the question, I am not sure there is a single free agent out there who screams "Jaguars must add him" to me.