Jaguars Mailbag: What Do Repeated Losses Mean For Future?
Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week, we take questions on Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr. and more.
Q: What’s a great reason our run defense is so bad? Armstread & Hamilton are not it.
A: My honest thought? I think going from a four-man front to a five-man front. Yes, the 4-3 defense fits Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker better, but the Jaguars were stopping the run much better when they loaded the field with an extra defensive tackle instead of an extra linebacker.
This is more of a theory than anything, but I think it is truly the difference. When you are in a four-man front, the linebackers need to make plays coming downhill and get off blocks. Neither is happening much lately.
Q: Is Doug Pederson getting fired today?
A: No.
Q: Will coaching and front office be gone after this season or sooner?
A: Front office I think will be gone after the season, pending some kind of crazy run to end the season and get back to the playoffs. As for the coaching staff, I think they probably finish out the season and then fall victim to a 'Black Monday' firing. If the Jaguars were to fire any coaches in-season, I would imagine it would be Doug Pederson and Press Taylor.
Q: Of the Jaguars pending UFAs, how many/who do you see returning?
A: Per Spotrac, here are the names: Andre Cisco, Walker Little, Mac Jones, Caleb Johnson, Jeremiah Ledbetter, D'Ernest Johnson, Luke Farrrell, and Cole Van Lanen.
A lot of these frankly depend on who is coaching the team and who is putting together the roster. I would imagine Luke Farrell is the most likely name? I do not expect many of them back.
Q: If the Jags continue to lose, is there a point where Shad makes a move before the end of the season?
A: I think if they start getting their teeth kicked in week after week, there is a chance you could see a move happening. If they keep losing close games to good teams, though, I do not see it.
Q: From the outside it looks like Baalke survives the purge, who would Baalke look to as potential coach recommendation to Shad?
A: I am honestly more curious as to which why you think it looks like that. I do not think it looks like that, and better yet I have not heard anything close to that either. I am of the opinion that if the Jaguars do not turn things completely around, they will clean house. I could be wrong, but it isn't just a gut feeling. As for potential coach recommendations, I would guess Mike Vrabel or Bill O'Brien.
Q: Can this team just not play man? Or is Nielsen the problem?
A: It sure seems like the roster is not built for it. Ronald Darby has been a good man cornerback his entire career but it looks like he is losing some of his speed. With that said, the Jaguars do mix in plenty of zone. They did a lot of Cover 2 on Sunday.
Q: Was yesterday's game-ender a Trevor problem?
A: It was a bad throw and he would have been better off throwing the pass into the 11th row. With that said, I am not sure how or why that was the play-call. Not only should the Jaguars have not gone for the end zone with so much time left, but that ball and matchup should not have been the end-result.
Q: Why can they not force feed BTJ????
A: I think the Jaguars are not a scheme that tries to find ways to create mismatches when defenses turn their focus to certain players; I think they are instead just more willing to spread the ball elsewhere.
