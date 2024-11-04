Jaguars-Eagles: 5 Observations on Deflating Loss
For a minute there, it felt like 2022.
All of the odds were against the Jacksonville Jaguars as they faced a high-quality opponent in the middle of a hot streak. And despite the differences in record and momentum, the Jaguars still looked like they were primed to pull off the upset against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Jaguars, of course, faltered down the stretch and gave the game away in a 28-23 loss that dropped them to 2-7. But what did the loss mean and what do we think it says moving forward?
Jaguars aren't equipped to handle the avalanche of injuries
The injuries are just continuing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it doesn't look like the bleeding is going to end anytime soon. The Jaguars entered the game without two starting receivers and without their starting left guard, while another starting receiver, their other starting guard, and both of their top two running backs entered the game with injuries.
Things didn't get better for the Jaguars on Sunday, with backup guard Cooper Hodges being carted off the field after a knee injury. The Jaguars' shattered depth showed up in other places, too, with practice squad receiver Austin Trammell being forced into the punt returner role and fumbling his first return attempt.
The Jaguars' regression under Doug Pederson is complete
It was Week 10 in 2022 when the Jaguars suffered their seventh loss of the season. The Jaguars didn't lose their seventh game until Week 16 in 2023, an obvious sign of improvement. Now, the Jaguars are at loss No. 7 in Week 9, showing that their complete regression from the first two Pederson seasons is now complete.
The Jaguars can't just blame injuries and one-score results alone. They dealt with both in each of the past two years. Instead, the Jaguars falling to 2-7 tells us that this Jaguars team is in as bad of shape as it has ever been under Pederson. After raising the floor of the franchise for two years, it appears the Jaguars are now bottoming out under their head coach.
Lack of Brian Thomas Jr. was baffling
Star Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was likely never going to see an entire load of targets in Sunday's loss due to his chest injury, but four targets still felt like several too few for the Jaguars' offense. On a day in which the Jaguars struggled to gain multiple first downs until past halftime, the Jaguars didn't get their best receiver involved.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after the game the Eagles were clouding coverage toward Thomas, but that is no excuse. In a game with so many injuries on offense, the Jaguars needed to get the ball to Thomas early and often and in any way they could. Instead, he finished with the same amount of catches as Austin Trammell.
Jaguars defensive line played its best game of the season
The Jaguars came into the 2024 season with massive expectations for their defensive line. For much of the year, the Jaguars have been unable to meet those high expectations despite strong seasons from Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. On Sunday, though, the defensive line finally looked how it was always supposed to.
While the Jaguars got gashed by the run on several occasions, it felt more like the Jaguars were missing fits against the run from the linebacker position more than anything else. The defense line was able to make several stops in the run game as a unit, while the interior pressure was as strong as it has been all season long.
Thoughts on the final play-call
The Jaguars have been crucified for their final play call vs. the Eagles, and for good reason. With 1:42 left and facing first down, the Jaguars didn't need to go for a kill shot right then and there. They especially didn't need to put the game in the hands of third-string running back D'Ernest Johnson, but they did.
My take on the play? Trevor Lawrence threw a bad ball, but he should have never been put in that position. The Jaguars still had Evan Engram and Brian Thomas Jr. who they could have gotten the ball to in that scenario. They could have run it with Tank Bigsby, or tried to get Parker Washington the ball. Instead, they tried to win a one-on-one with a player and a play that have not resulted in such results all year long. Nobody was in the right here.
