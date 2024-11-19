Jaguars Mailbag: What Does Shad Khan Do Next?
Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This week, we take questions on Shad Khan, Doug Pederson and more.
Q: When Ben Johnson says, “No.” Who’s the pivot?
A: This is a fair question because this sure looks like a shallow coaching class. I would say Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen. He has more of a resume and background than Dave Canales did, and he got a job last cycle. Coen is a name you will likely hear a lot in the next few months and beyond.
Q: With the impending removal of Doug, who is likely to take over and what are the chances they “Do an Antonio Pearce” and get the job full time. The schedule is quite soft after the bye week.
A: I personally think it would come down to Heath Farwell or Mike McCoy, but I think Farwell makes the most sense. If Doug Pederson is fired, I expect Press Taylor to be as well. This would likely leave McCoy with the offense. Giving him the offense and the whole team would be a lot. And with that said, no I do not think an interim could keeo the job.
Q: I don't want a Bill Belichick. I'd rather have a young and hungry HC/GM. Where do you stand if we get a change?
A: I understand this. On one hand, I can see why it would be hard for an owner who is so hungry for wins to say no to the greatest head coach in the history of the game. On the other hand, the Jaguars have already reached into the past quite a few times under Shad Khan, and it hasn't worked for longer than one season yet.
Q: If we let Doug go, what do you expect the last 6 weeks to look like? More of a limp to the finish line or do they finish strong?
A: I think the team will come out of the bye week strong because they will be healthier and fresher, but also because the Jaguars' schedule over the final six weeks features just one team with a winning record. I would imagine they pick up two more wins, at least.
Q: Better for Trevor to sit out the rest of the year or to come back and play after the bye?
A: The best thing for all parties is probably for Trevor Lawrence to call it a year and get his shoulder worked on; there is no point putting him at risk on an injured and struggling Jaguars offense. With that said, Lawrence is highly competitive and it sure seems like he wants to fight through this thing.
Q: How can we continue to root for a team that might bring Baalke back yet again? Does Shad just not care enough? What does Baalke have to continue to get a pass?
A: Shad Khan absolutely cares. He cares a lot. I am not as sold as others on the idea of Trent Baalke returning next season, but I do think if he does return that it will simply show that Khan's football circle is small and he doesn't hear the outside voices who point out any negative impact from Baalke's regime.
Q: How do you grade individually our secondary? Which players wouldn't keep for next season?
A: I think you see Andre Cisco and Ronald Darby replaced next year, regardless of who is making the decisions. Tyson Campbell, Jarrian Jones, Darnell Savage, and Montaric Brown are the ones to ultimately keep.
Q: If Doug is not fired today should Shad Khan at least release a statement?
A: I don't think so. This isn't Shad's first rodeo.
Q: I've seen several notable people say the Jags and Walker Little bridge has been burnt and he is biding his time til he can sprint out of here. Do you think the situation is that dire too, cause he's looked awfully good again the last few weeks
A: Before the Cam Robinson trade, I would have agreed. Now, I think there is a chance he returns considering the Jaguars would likely not want a hole at left tackle moving into 2025.
Q: Would a silver lining to this season be that it appears no one else in the AFCS took a step? Houston, Tenn, Indy all have taken a step back or haven’t gotten any better.
A: I think so. The Colts look to be as disjointed as the Jaguars at times, while the Titans clearly do not have a quarterback moving forward. The Texans will always be a tough out with C.J. Stroud, though.
Q: Who are the coordinators, head coach and GM next year? How likely is Baalke still going to be with the team in some fashion?
A: Well, this is a loaded question. Give me a few weeks and I will get back with you. I do think the likey scenario is that Baalke does not return, however.
