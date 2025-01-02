Jaguars Mailbag: What Does Week 18 Mean?
Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week, we take questions on Black Monday, Week 18 and more.
Q: With Parker Washington’s emergence, do you think Christian Kirk could be a cap casualty?
A: I do, but I also think it has to do a lot with the emergence of Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas is such a dominant No. 1 receiver that the Jaguars don't need to pay a slot receiver the kind of money Kirk is due to make. Kirk made a lot more sense for the 2022 Jaguars when he signed his deal than he does for the 2025 Jaguars.
Q: If the jags decide to fire both Trent and Doug, who would you want to replace them?
A: I don't personally wan't anything; I am here to cover the team and would do it regardless of who is in place. With that said, I think Ben Johnson, Liam Coen and Jesse Minter would all be quality head coach hires. As for general managers, Ian Cunningham is one who I think has a strong background.
Q: What type of message would Shad Khan be sending fans by keeping Baalke?
A: That he doesn't think Baalke is the problem. I know a lot of fans would, well, not agree, but I do think Baalke has some ammo to back up the claim.
Q: Do you think the NFL is facing a dilemma with more and more kids staying in school due to NIL?
A: I don't, honestly. Most top picks are still entering the draft. The type of players who are staying in school are the ones who probably should have in the first place.
Q: It’s time to get out the crystal ball, tarot cards or ouija board so we can get some insight on the Jags. What’s going to happen after next week?
A: I think Shad Khan cleans house. Again, just a gut guess.
Q: Do you believe the Jaguars could recapture an AFC South title as soon as next year?
A: I do. For one, two of the AFC South teams are either in rebuilding mode or have a serious question mark at quarterback. The Houston Texans and the Jaguars have the best rosters and quarterbacks, and the right coaching can help the Jaguars get back on track vs. a Texans team that they already competed closely with this season.
Q: Just for fun, who will be in those positions in Jags 2025: WR 2 (Kirk or who), RG (Scherf or who), Head Coach, Offensive coordinator, Defensive coordinator, GM? Happy new year
A: Parker Washington and/or Gabe Davis, Cooper Hodges, Ben Johnson, Tanner Engstrand, Kris Kocurek, and Ian Cunningham.
Q: Who deserves more blame for this season? The players or the staff?
A: Yes. Players have made critical mistakes, but the defensive strategy is also deeply-flawed and the offensive scheme doesn't take advantage of most of their best players' strengths. I think front office, coaching staff, and players all have to wear this one equally.
Q: Status of Prince?
A: De'Antre? Not sure. Doug Pederson said he would play more because they wanted to see him put stuff on film, but he has played six snaps over the last two weeks.
Q: Is it bad that I don't care if we pick top 5 in this draft? I don't care about Travis Hunter. I do care about beating the Titans and the Colts.
A: No, I don't think it is bad. The draft is such a crapshoot anyway that I do not think it is worth getting overly emotional about draft slot. I mean, the Jaguars drafted a historically good wide receiver with the No. 23 pick a year ago.
Q: John Shipley is put in charge of the Jags tomorrow. What are your moves for 1) GM 2) HC 3) 1st rd draft pick/draft direction 4) any notable roster moves?
A: I hire Ian Cunningham as general manager and hire either Ben Johnson or Liam Coen as head coach. With the first pick, I take Michigan cornerback Will Johnson to fix the secondary issues. I also move on from Christian Kirk and draft another receiver to develop within the first four rounds of the draft.
Q: What do you expect both front office and coaching staff to look like a week from today?
A: I think Shad Khan makes the move to look for both a new head coach and general manager. Again, this is just my personal belief. It has been quiet behind the scenes in Jacksonville.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.