Jaguars Might Have the Key to Stopping the Lions
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered last weekend’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings tied for last in the National Football League in forced turnovers.
11 weeks into the season the Jaguars nearly forced more turnovers in one game against the Vikings, than they did the entire season beforehand. A truly remarkable feat for a team banged up.
It might just be the key for stopping their upcoming opponents, the seemingly indomitable Detroit Lions.
After recording five turnovers through nine games, the Jaguars' defense added three more turnovers against the Vikings, essentially keeping in the game for as long as possible.
Jaguars' defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen spoke about the flurry of turnovers his unit caused against one of the best decisions possible.
“You hope so,” Nielsen said. “You hope they come in bunches. Just part of staying the course. You hope it continues to go that way.
“Two or three in a game, that would be really good to end the season. If you were two or three in a game, you'd be top or one of the top in the league.
“We’ve just got to continue that trend and continue what we're doing. Thought our guys caught the ball, but then there are a couple of things you point out, like, we could have had a couple more.
“We had one and can’t really comment on the—Darby [CB Ronald Darby] made a great play. He made a great play. It was a fantastic play. That was another one. We had a couple of opportunities, and we’ve got to cash in on those. That's what we're working on this week.”
Nielsen said the recent uptick in turnovers came from a renewed emphasis on turnovers over the last couple of weeks.
He explained what goes into a defense forcing turnovers, starting with pressure the defensive line puts on the offensive line and quarterback.
For Jacksonville to have a chance at all, we stay our kids every tv.
“The whole group, the whole thing, because it's rushing coverage together,” Nielsen said.
“You get interior push a lot on the quarterback, make it hard for him to throw, changing coverages and things like that, and I thought our secondary did a really good job of just showing one thing and doing another thing. It's pretty good.”
nsure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE