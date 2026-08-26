Everything I Saw From Jaguars' Final Joint Practice With Buccaneers: Trevor Lawrence Heats Up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Training camp has ended.

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the 20th day of 2026 training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, participating in the second of two joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was a lower-key practice, but still one that brought some important action. So, what did we see on Wednesday against the Buccaneers? We break it all down below.

Trevor Lawrence Heats Up

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) answers questions after a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside of one ill-advised throw in the red-zone, I thought Wednesday was a strong day for Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars' franchise quarterback had his moments during Tuesday's practice, but he was also partly impacted by the moving pieces the Jaguars had at wide receiver around him. On Wednesday, though, the waters were calmed and Lawrence looked effective no matter which combination of receivers was on the field with him.

Lawrence threw an interception in the red-zone after scrambling on an extended play during 7-on-7, lofting a pass toward Bhayshul Tuten that was underthrown and intercepted by Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter. Outside of that mistake, though, Lawrence was sharp. He ended the red-zone period 6-of-8 passing for a touchdown and an interception, with the touchdown coming on a terrific throw to Parker Washington in the corner of the end-zone against tight coverage from Jacob Parrish.

When the Jaguars went against the Buccaneers in another 7-on-7 period that was more about moving the ball down the field, Lawrence was again sharp. going 7-of-9 with completions to seven different targets: Brenton Strange, CJ Williams, Michael Pena Tim Jones, Tanner Koziol, Austin Trammell, and then finally, a deep shot touchdown to Josh Cameron. The only players Lawrence threw to today who will start are Strange and Washington, yet he still thrived.

Good Sign For BTJ

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) sits out of drills during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest piece of news to come out of Tuesday's first practice with the Buccaneers was a shoulder injury to Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who left practice after landing on his shoulder on a touchdown catch on the first play of team drills. Thomas was clearly never going to get any reps against the Buccaneers defense following Tuesday, but he still was able to give the Jaguars some positive news on Wednesday.

Thomas went through individual drills with the wide receivers while sporting a red non-contact jersey. After Coen said the day before that he believes Thomas is "alright" after landing on his shoulder, Thomas was still able to get some kind of work done on the practice field. This doesn't feel like something to worry about when it comes to Week 1. At least not yet.

Brian Thomas Jr. out here at #Jaguars practice wearing a red non-contact jersey. Good sign he’s out here for Indy imo pic.twitter.com/aCBHa4rxQP — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 26, 2026

Travis Hunter's Day

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) uses tennis balls to juggle in a hand-eye coordination drill during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter spent most of the day at cornerback yet again, though the Jaguars did add a twist this time. Hunter actually began Wednesday's practice with the wide receivers and the offense, taking starting reps in the offense for the first few reps of 7-on-7 drills, and catching one pass from Trevor Lawrence in the process. Hunter shortly returned to the defense and stayed over there for the rest of the practice.

My read on that is the Jaguars know Hunter still needs some kind of reps with Trevor Lawrence before Week 1, even if their goal from the jump has been to prepare him best for the cornerback role. Hunter had a good training camp and didn't miss a single day after spending the offseason recovering from last season's injury, and his camp ended with a little bit of this and a little bit of that, as expected.

Which Defenders Stand Out

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) carries the ball during a drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the Jaguars' first- and second-team offenses competing against the Buccaneers' defense in 7-on-7 drills on one side of the field, the Jaguars defense was able to generate more big plays on the other field. A few players stood out on the day, with Caleb Ransaw and Jalen McLeod both forcing impressive pass break ups and with Jarrian Jones providing tight coverage.

The standout on the day, however, was Jabbar Muhammad. The Jaguars' second-year cornerback had a top-notch offseason and then started off camp hot before cooling off a bit entering the preseason games. But on Wednesday, Muhammad once again looked like the ballhawk that made him such a good candidate to make the Jaguars' 53-man roster after spending last year on the practice squad, recording two pass breakups and an interception against the Buccaneers. Muhammad feels like he is safe entering the weekend, which nobody would have guessed when last season ended.

Play of the Day

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) catches a pass after Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The play of the day for Wednesday's practice is easy. Rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron got plenty of run with Lawrence and the rest of the starting offense for the second day in a row due to injuries at the receiver position, and he once again was able to make the absolute most out of his chance to shine. This time, Cameron did that by making the most explosive catch of the day on a deep bomb from Lawrence along the right sideline, with Cameron beating Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum at the catch point for the score. He also drew a DPI on the veteran Buccaneers cornerback, adding some insult to injury.

Other Notes

I thought Nick Mullens had another strong practice, which has become a theme since last week. He found Quintin Morris and Michael Pena for touchdowns afrer an early interception in the red-zone, and he then finished the day with arguably the best throw of the day on a deep shot that was dropped by Chandler Brayboy.

The Jaguars did a few team drills against their own offense and defense at the end of practice, and it was once again noteworthy to see Emmanuel Pregnon at the left guard spot. With each practice that Pregnon mans the left guard role in the starting lineup, it starts to feel more and more like he is set to be a Week 1 starter against the Cleveland Browns.

Trevor Lawrence's two favorite targets on the day were, once again, Brenton Strange and Parker Washington, especially in the red-zone.