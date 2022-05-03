Jaguars No. 1 Pick Travon Walker's Contract Details Set

The Jacksonville Jaguars will inevitably sign their rookie class in the coming days, weeks and months, but we know in advance what No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker's deal will look like.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the value for Walker's eventual deal will look like the following: 4-year deal with $37,371,621 guaranteed with a $24,360,088 signing bonus, along with the standard fifth-year option.

Walker was drafted No. 1 by the Jaguars last Thursday, making him the first non-quarterback taken at No. 1 since Myles Garrett in 2017 and just the fourth defensive end selected at No. 1 since Mario Williams in 2006. In that span, the only other players who were No. 1 picks were offensive tackles Jake Long (2008) and Eric Fisher (2013).

"He played all the way up and down the line of scrimmage, anywhere from a zero technique all the way to a seven technique," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said after picking Walker. "Played in the two point off the edge, which he's going to be used a lot in our scheme. That versatility, ability to stop the run, rush the passer, there's a lot of work to do, but there's a lot of talent to work with."

"Yeah, really just to echo Trent's remarks, too, just his athleticism, his length, his ability to bend the corner. The thing that you see with this guy is his versatility. He played all up and down the defensive line at Georgia," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said. "Just a tremendous kid. He's going to be great for the locker room. Really, I think, for us, too, just getting him in here, getting him going as soon as we can, and I think getting him in one position and letting him really get good at one position, and that's where we feel he's really going to make the most impact for us."

Walker had a successful first season at Georgia, earning Freshman All-SEC honors in 2019 as he was named a co-winner of Georgia's Defensive Newcomer of the Year award. In 12 games, Walker finished with 2.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and one pass deflection while also contributing on kickoff coverage units.

In 2020, Walker played in nine games and recorded 1.0 sack, 2.0 tackles for loss, one interception, and one forced fumble. Walker then had a career season in 2021, starting all 15 games as Georgia finished the year as National Champions. During Georgia's title run, Walker recorded 6.0 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and a team-high 36 quarterback hurries.

Walker then had arguably the best combine performance of any defensive player in 2021, measuring at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds but still running a 4.51 40-yard dash (98th percentile), a 36-inch vertical jump (80th percentile), 123-inch broad jump (87th percentile), 6.89-second three-cone (93rd percentile), and a 4.32 20-yard shuttle (76th percentile).

"I think I met Travon at the combine," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said last week.

"Then obviously adding on to what [Head Coach] Doug [Pederson] was talking about, I think Doug, [General Manager] Trent [Baalke], their staff, obviously coaches, scouts, they’ve spent a lot of time really redeveloping our process full of not only collaboration but transparency. The net result is this is the direction we’re going to be going.”