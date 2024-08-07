Jaguars Notebook: Observations From Day 12 of Training Camp
The Jacksonville Jaguars are now a dozen practices into training camp, with practice No. 12 coming on Wednesday at Miller Electric Center.
With just one more practice to go until the Jaguars face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on Saturday, what all did we see on the field on Wednesday?
Brian Thomas Jr. goes deep
Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor explained last week why there have been limited downfield passing targets to first-round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., but the No. 23 overall pick was able to show his downfield speed on two different deep shots. To date, it was the first time Thomas was given multiple deep targets in practice against the defense -- and the rookie receiver won both reps.
First, Thomas was able to get some deep separation against veteran cornerback Ronald Darby during 7-on-7 drills. Darby wasn't burnt, but the consistent veteran was definitely a step behind the speedy rookie. Thomas then managed to complete the catch and touchdown after bobbling the first catch attempt and then having to fight Darby for the ball. Considering Darby has had his fair share of success against Thomas (and most other receivers) in camp, this was a step in the right direction for Jacksonville's first round pick.
The next win wasn't a touchdown because Trevor Lawrence was late on releasing the ball, but Thomas was able to get behind the defense and get open against defensive back Antonio Johnson. With a better pass, it would have been a wide-open touchdown. Thomas has at least shown so far that he has the ability to get deep and give his quarterback a chance.
D.J. Coleman continues strong camp
If there is one depth player on defense who has flashed this camp, it has been edge rusher D.J. Coleman. The second-year defender has always been a developmental player the Jaguars were high on, with the former undrafted free agent spending last year on the practice squad. Coleman has flashed throughout camp and has seemingly taken a big leap, producing both as a pass-rusher and in the run game.
Coleman's highlight play of Wednesday was a sack on Trevor Lawrence after he beat Cole Van Lanen around the edge. Coleman showed good bend and closing speed, and also was the only defender to slow down the offense during the first team drill. His sack came after three consecutive completions and big gains from Lawrence and his pass-catchers, with Coleman's play coming at the perfect time.
Coleman doesn't play the same role as Yasir Abdullah, but he could be considered among the leaders for the No. 4 edge spot, even ahead of the second-year draft pick. He has made more plays than Abdullah, Rasheem Green, and Myles Cole and genuinely looks much-improved from how he looked during rookie camp.
What will offensive line look like on Saturday?
The Jaguars had some movement along the offensive line for yet another practice on Wednesday, with Anton Harrison not practicing at right tackle and Ezra Cleveland not taking part in team drills. Cam Robinson was a full participant in team drills at left tackle, but the right tackle and left guard spots are still likely a toss-up as the Jaguars get ready for Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs.
Odds are, Cole Van Lanen and potentially Walker Little will see some snaps at right tackle if Harrison can't play, while the left guard options could come down to Tyler Shatley and potentially Blake Hance if Cooper Hodges can't play due to his back injury. There are a lot of moving pieces along the offensive line, so we should get a feel for their depth on Saturday. The Jaguars struggled with offensive line injuries last year and they are already fairly banged up in camp, so their depth will be as important as ever.
Brenton Strange has an active day
Brenton Strange is someone who the Jaguars will obviously be expecting a big jump out of this season. The 2023 second-round pick didn't see much playing time last year and was generally a non-factor in the passing game. The natural expectation is that he will improve in his second season and, as a result, become more involved in the passing game behind Evan Engram. On Wednesday, we saw some glimpses of what that may look like.
Strange made several catches in team drills on Wednesday, showing off good hands on out-breaking routes to get cheap yards and easy first downs. He also made an impact play, catching a pass from Trevor Lawrence when crossing to the other side of the field. Strange got natural separation from the defensive back thanks to his athleticism and managed to pick up quite a bit yards after the catch.
If the Jaguars are going to get their value out of Strange, he will simply need to be a bigger part of the offense. And so far in camp, Strange hasn't done much (drops, missed assignments, etc) to seemingly discourage the Jaguars. He has had a clean camp and Wednesday was his best day.
Play of the day
We will give the nod to the rookie first-round receiver for his touchdown catch against Ronald Darby. It was the most impressive play Brian Thomas Jr. has made in camp and would be a highlight reel play on any Sunday.
Other notes
- Tyler Lacy had a sack during team drills. He continues to impress in this scheme.
- The starting secondary looks set in stone. Camp rules mean we cant say who is out there, but there are not many surprises.
- Anton Harrison (concussion), Andrew Wingard (knee), De'Shaan Dixon (knee) didn't practice.
- Steven Jones (calf), Cooper Hodges (back), Ezra Cleveland (leg), Keilan Robinson (toe), Jordan Jefferson (ankle) were all limited.
- Gabe Davis and Josiah Degura both made really impressive sideline catches during team drills.