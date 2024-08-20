Jaguars OL Named PFF's Offensive Player of Preseason Week 2
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen had a career performance in the second week of the preseason, and it is being noticed.
After allowing zero pressures on 36 pass blocking snaps in a 20-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Van Lanen got the nod from Pro Football Focus as the Offensive Player of the Week with a 91.0 lead.
Van Lanen has not allowed a single pressure in two preseason games and has arguably been the Jaguars' best backup offensive lineman through the first two weeks of the preseason.
"Yeah, I think the back end of your roster really shows in the preseason obviously and we feel good about the development we've had throughout the course across a lot of position groups. The back end of the offensive line, it didn't feel like there was much of a drop-off when those guys came in the game, which is what you really want to see," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said earlier this month.
"And a lot of it, which is cool to see, is just they're carrying things that we've tried to emphasize since April over out into the field. That's something that you want to go from the meeting room to the practice field, from the practice field to the game, and we were encouraged with what we saw so far.”
It remains a question of whether Van Lanen will make the 53-man roster for the third year in a row after appearing in 25 games over the last two years. This is in large part due to the Jaguars' offensive tackle depth, with the likes of Cam Robinson, Anton Harrison, Walker Little, and rookie Javon Foster all seeming like locks for the roster.
“I mean, I can think of a couple of positions. I think there are some really good battles going on the defensive line, and offensive line as well with some of the young guys that are emerging," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last week.
"Again, you want them to make your 53, but you also would love to get them back on the practice squad if possible. So, there's always that fine line. I think the secondary, as we mentioned, is another one, another spot. It's good and bad because there's a potential of losing good football players. But if you lose good players, that means you've got good players already on your roster. It's a challenge and trying to make all the pieces fit.”