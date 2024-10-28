Jaguars-Packers: 5 Observations
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost a winnable game -- again.
In what has become a theme this season, the Jaguars let another win simply get out of their grasp in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers. With a chance to get their season back on track, the Jaguars saw their hopes go up in green and yellow-colored smoke.
So, what did we see in the loss and what does it mean moving forward?
Jaguars catch the injury bug -- again
The Jaguars finally seemed like they were getting all of their pieces back. Travis Etienne and Andrew Wingard were just one more week away most likely. Tyson Campbell and Foye Oluokun are both back in the lineup; as is Evan Engram after several weeks away. The Jaguars finally looked like they were about to be at full-strength.
That is until Sunday happened. The Jaguars' injury list extended in a big way in Week 8, with Brian Thomas Jr., Gabe Davis, Brandon Scherff, Ronald Darby, Ezra Cleveland, and Christian Kirk all leaving the game with injury. Scherff is the only one who returned to the game, while Kirk is now out for the year. For the second year in a row, the Jaguars are snake bit.
The Jaguars' playoff chances went from slim to miracle territory
The Jaguars would have had questionable odds to make the playoffs even if they won on Sunday. They would have been 3-5 with a win, putting them at three games behind the Houston Texans with a difficult schedule ahead. But with a loss and now at 2-6, the Jaguars can reasonably expect their playoff chances to be near dead.
They could either win the AFC South by going on a run and losing maybe one more game while hoping the Texans falter like the Titans did in 2022. That seems unlikely, though, considering how much better this Texans team is than the 2022 Titans were. They could also hope to make the playoffs at 9-8 as a Wild Card team, but could this banged-up squad go 7-2 down the stretch? It seems unlikely.
Trevor Lawrence giveth, Trevor Lawrence taketh away
Sunday was the Trevor Lawrence experience to a tee. There might not be a game in his career that better sums up the highs and lows that come with a young and developing quarterback. Lawrence is largely the only reason the game was close at any point, but the Jaguars' franchise quarterback is also a big reason the Jaguars lost.
On one hand, Lawrence's two turnovers led to 14 of the Packers' 30 points. The fumble at the Jaguars' five-yard line alone was a major momentum swing. With that in mind, how many quarterbacks lead two scoring drives against a top-10 defense despite not having their top-three receivers? Lawrence was special in the fourth quarter, even for his faults early in the game.
Ryan Nielsen's defense had an inexcusable performance down the stretch
Giving up 30 points to the Packers is one thing. Giving up 17 fourth-quarter points to a backup quarterback is another thing entirely, though. One of these touchdowns was gifted to the Packers due to Lawrence's fumble, but defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and his unit were simply not equipped to slow down the Packers when Jordan Love left the game with a groin injury.
To make matters worse, the Jaguars let Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis get into game-winning field goal range with just one pass in the game's final two-minute drill. The Jaguars should have won this game when Love got knocked out. instead, things only got worse for Nielsen and his struggling unit.
Evan Engram's special moment will be forgotten, but it shouldn't be
The biggest disappointment in Sunday's loss? The fact that Evan Engram's herculean effort on the game-tying 14-yard touchdown catch will be forgotten due to the way the Jaguars lost the game. Had the Jaguars won the game, then Engram's catch (and Lawrence's throw) would be plastered on social media and football telivision programs.
But, the Jaguars didn't win. And as a result, Engram's incredible leaping grab over three separate Packers defenders will fall behind and become an afterthought in the Jaguars' disappointing season. It is a shame, too, because that was one of the best plays you will see in the NFL this year. No matter the game's result, Engram made a special play in a huge moment.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE