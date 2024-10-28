BREAKING: Jaguars Dealt Massive Blow, Lose Star For Season
It already stung enough for Duval that the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 30-27 heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers. A valiant effort by Trevor Lawrence gone to waste in the waning moments.
Now, that loss just got a whole lot worse than a 2-6 record. The Jaguars saw wide receiver Christian Kirk exit in the second half with what looked to be a shoulder injury. On what was nearly a highlight reel catch, Kirk fell hard on his left shoulder. He left the game and did not return.
Now it's official. As reported by Ian Rapaport, Kirk fractured his collarbone and is out for the season.
It comes as a massive blow to a team spiraling and likely out of the playoffs. Kirk has been effective this season, though not at the pace of previous ones, and he has a huge impact on this offense. The Jaguars won't just lose Kirk's abilities on the field.
Kirk was a more-than-viable trade candidate for wide receiver-hungry teams like the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Jaguars were to sell at the trade deadline, and many indications pointed to that possibility, Kirk would have carried a solid price tag in draft capital.
Tight end Evan Engram told reporters after the game that Kirk is one of the best teammates he ever had.
"One of the smartest players I've been around. One of the best leaders I've been around," Engram said. "You saw him cut up today too, he was rolling, he was getting going. Just a very unfortunate event. God doesn't make mistakes, there's a plan. His will is better than any of us could imagine, so he'll be just fine."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.