Jaguars' Pederson Has Interesting Words Regarding the Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to Tennessee to face AFC South rival the Titans in Week 14. The Jaguars head into the matchup tied for the worst record (2-10) in the NFL.
The season has been a disappointment for Jaguars players, coaches, and the whole organization. And Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not finish the season, as he is set to have shoulder surgery.
Many offseason questions await the Jaguars after these last five remaining games. The biggest question the Jaguars have to answer is, will head coach Doug Pederson be back in Jacksonville next season?
Many were surprised when Pederson was not fired during the Jaguars bye week earlier in the season.
“Obviously, disappointing. It’s not what I expected, it’s not what the players expected, the team," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. "A lot of high expectations obviously coming out of preseason, where we were as a team. It’s not where we wanted to be. Not saying we were going to—you’d love to be the number-one team in the AFC right now, but who knows? You could’ve been. You could’ve been in the top seven. You could’ve been in the top 10, top three, whatever. But it’s just disappointing for me personally, for the team, I know the players feel the same way. We’ve just got to take it all in stride and finish this season strong."
The Jaguars offense has struggled all season whether it was Lawrence or backup quarterback Mac Jones under center. Lawrence is the Jaguars franchise quarterback, and they trust him moving forward. The Jaguars signed Lawrence to a contract extension last offseason.
“I would say probably the same. I think it’s the same as where I am as a coach, where the team is right now. I think he would feel the same way. I don’t want to speak for Trevor, but just disappointing and just something we’ve got to learn from moving forward.”
The Jaguars are set up well on paper. They need to fill a couple of holes on both sides of the ball but are not a team that is looking at a major rebuild.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.