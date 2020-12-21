Jaguars Place Logan Cooke on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Jaguars learned what Sundays without Logan Cooke was like on Sunday when the punter missed the Ravens game. Now, the veteran is placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed punter Logan Cooke on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list following Cooke being unable to travel and play with the team in Week 15.

The Jaguars announced Monday that Cooke had been placed on the list. On Saturday night, Cooke was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens with an illness. He did not travel with the team to Baltimore.

As a result of Cooke's absence, the Jaguars had veteran kicker Aldrick Rosas handle both kicking and punting duties. Rookie tight end Tyler Davis took over for Cooke as the team's holder on field goals.

"I mean, you’re always prepared for it, just like if you have an injury right before the game, be ready to go for it. It changed a little bit, [we] went back last night after we knew. And then, obviously, we always have a plan that Aldrick [Rosas] would take over those duties," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Sunday following the game.

"And then we just kind of look at some of the — then the analytics of a game, how you prepare and how you approach the game changes a little bit. So I had it on my sheet and I was just making sure that I was looking at it from what would be the correct decisions to make from an analytical standpoint and then, obviously, from the field and game standpoint."

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status and they also may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

With Cooke on the COVID-19 list, the team has signed punter Cameron Nizialek to the practice squad.

"Nizialek has spent time with Baltimore and Atlanta, in addition to a stint with the AAF’s Atlanta Legends, since attending Columbia University from 2014-16 and the University of Georgia as a graduate transfer in 2017," the Jaguars said in a release. "While in Athens, the Chantilly, Va. native ranked ninth nationally with a 45.0 gross punting average."

Without Cooke on the field on Sunday, the Jaguars were forced to go for it on multiple fourth downs. They eventually attempted three fourth-down attempts in the 40-14 loss but converted just one. The Jaguars also had a punt by Rosas blocked, though he was able to get a punt off after recovering the ball.