Jaguars' Playing for More Than Themselves Down the Stretch
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to make it two in a row in Week 15. The Jaguars won in Week 14 snapping a five-game losing streak. Now they are ready to go on a little streak to end the season.
The Jaguars will host the AFC East New York Jets in Week 15. Coming into the season you would have circled the matchup as a potential playoff preview. But both teams have had a disappointing season to say the least.
The Jets have not lived up to their expectations with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They come into Jacksonville looking to get a win to snap their four-game losing streak.
Both teams are currently on the top of the draft board, but the Jaguars as we saw in Week 14 are trying to win out.
“I was completely—I was excited about that," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. "You get asked a lot about your team and where we are and our record and this and that. But I mean, you guys see it when you watch the game, our guys, they fight to the end. They don't quit, they battle. Yesterday we were able to make the plays right at the end of the game. The defense stepped up huge at the end too really. That fourth-and-two throw, and then the last one at the end of the game on about the eight or nine-yard line there to stop them on fourth-down as well. Those are all plays and things that we keep talking about. Yesterday we were able to finish that and finish the game, and that was really good to see. I think it gave the guys a lot of confidence. It will give them a lot of confidence moving forward. But I've been pleased, obviously, with the effort, with the attitude of the guys and it's been really good.”
The effort shows that Pederson has not lost the locker room. These players like playing for Pederson and they are showing it on the field. These players are playing for more than themselves. They are playing for their teammates and coaches. Players never want to have a coach get fired when they are part of the team.
