Jaguars Podcast: Takes on ESPN, CBS Rankings
With the start of training camps around the NFL just around the corner, it is rankings season for NFL media.
From ranking the teams, the divisions, and then ultimately the individual players themselves, this week is the final chance for pre-2024 rankings to make an impact. And some of the most impactful rankings have come from ESPN and CBS Sports, with each compiling top-10 lists at each position.
How have the Jaguars' players fared so far? After years of being left out of these rankings, the Jaguars have now consistently shown up. But what does that mean for the placement of stars like tight end Evan Engram, running back Travis Etienne and pass-rusher Joshe Hines-Allen?
Ultimately, have the Jaguars' players gotten enough respect or are they currently being underrated by the national masses ahead of Week 1? And which players are even potentially ranked higher than most around the Jaguars would have guessed?
John and Gus discuss all of this and more in this week's episode of the Jaguars On SI Podcast.
You can listen to the Jaguars On SI Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.
Make sure you follow and download the Jaguars On SI Podcast on all of your listening platforms.
Comment below and let us know what you think of this week's episode!