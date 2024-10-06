Jaguars Prepared for All Possibilities Sunday Against the Colts
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ season has been filled with obstacles of all kind since the first week of the season. Few teams in the National Football League have had to overcome the type and amount of issues. As they try to avoid an embarrassing 0-5 start to the season, they may have yet another obstacle.
The Jaguars face the Indianapolis Colts at home in a critical game for both teams. Colts starting quarterback is banged up and may not play, as he was listed on the team’s injury report this week.
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson noted how difficult it is preparing for both Richardson and Colts backup quarterback Joe Flacco, who beat the Jaguars lasts season when he started for the Cleveland Browns.
“Yes, almost two extremes,” Pederson said. “Kind of know both guys. We saw Anthony Richardson last year, obviously, first game, and we know how talented he is. We've seen already his ability to throw the football this year.
“Flacco, we know from last year being at Cleveland, and what he can do as well, throwing the football. I mean, it's a challenge either way and you’ve just got to trust your game plan. Stay disciplined in what you're doing and no matter who's out there, just execute that.”
Richardson has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game. However, the Jaguars plan to be ready no matter who the Colts decide to start at quarterback.
Still, Nielsen notes having to prepare for two different quarterbacks is undoubtedly a challenge. It is an even bigger when both quarterbacks are capable and competent.
“Yeah, it’s a challenge,” Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen said. “Both [are] really good players, and both present a different challenge. You’ve got a guy who’s played a ton of football over his career and won a lot of football games, and you’ve got another guy who’s starting out, who’s a phenomenal athlete and can throw the ball a mile.
“So, it's a good test and so we've got to be sound and have a couple of different calls for both guys up and be able to execute those calls. If we see both—a possibility too that we're preparing for, that they both may play. So, we have to adjust the game plan accordingly.”
Anything is possible when play games within the division. While the Jaguars will have an uphill battle against nearly every team they face, the Colts are a team the Jaguars can steal a win against this Sunday at home.
