Jaguars' Grant Udinski Gets Another Major Endorsement

One key member of the Jacksonville Jaguars that gets forgotten about when you talk about the success the team had on the offensive side of the ball last season is offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. Udinski played a key role in getting the offense to where it was at last season.

It was a great offensive season for the Jaguars, and Udinski was in the middle of all of that. He is forgotten about at times because when you have a head coach who is the play caller, people tend to forget about the offensive coordinator.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Grant Udinski is Going to be a Head Coach Soon

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen will tell you that this offense would not have been as successful as it was last season without Udinski. He is a key member of this team, and it was huge for the Jaguars to keep him this offseason because there were teams with head coach vacancies, looking to see if they could get him in the building. While this offseason is not the one that Udinski took a head coaching job, that will change in the future because he is seen as a head coach.

"There have been very few coaches that have made the impression that he has made on me," said Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell. "I hired him in a really head coaching assistant role in 2022. Really not knowing, I had really smart coaches that I really respect, who were like 'hey, just get him in the building, and you will understand ... His future is so bright, we are probably going to be working for him."

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski talk during the second quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Udinski was part of the coaching staff with the Vikings in 2022, 2023, and 2024. He was a huge part of that offense, which was one of the best in the 2024 season. He helped O'Connell and quarterback Sam Darnold get the Vikings offense to new levels that the NFL had not seen in a long time. It was something great to see, and that is why Coen wanted to get him to Jacksonville when he became the head coach. He got him to Jacksonville and made them better as well.

Udinski and Coen had an MVP candidate in quarterback Trevor Lawrence this past season. It was the best season in Lawrence's career, and he will look to be better next season. Udinski has his foot all over the Jaguars' offense and their success. They need to take advantage next season of still having him in the building because he will be a head coach soon.