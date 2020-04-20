Jaguars Release Veteran Wide Receiver Marqise Lee

Another veteran player is departing Jacksonville, as the Jaguars announced Monday they have released seventh-year wide receiver Marqise Lee.

In addition to Lee, the Jaguars also released second-year running back Taj McGowan.

Lee was originally drafted by the Jaguars with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, the Jaguars' first pick following the addition of quarterback Blake Bortles. With Lee released, the only player who remains from the 2014 draft class is center Brandon Linder.

Lee signed a four-year, $34 million contract with $16.5 million guaranteed in the 2018 offseason, but injuries in the last two seasons have hampered his ability to contribute to the offense.

In the preseason of 2018, Lee sustained an ACL injury that would end his season before it ever began. In 2019, Lee suffered a shoulder injury which would later require surgery and would sideline him for the rest of the season. Since signing his contract in 2018, Lee played in only six games for the Jaguars, catching three passes for 18 yards in the last two years combined.

Lee was set to account for a $8.75 million cap hit in 2020, and by releasing him before June 1 the Jaguars have saved $5.25 million, according to Spotrac.

In 59 career games with the Jaguars, Lee caught 175 receptions for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns. His most productive season was in 2016, when he caught 63 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jaguars wide receiver group now consists of DJ Chark, Chris Conley, Dede Westbrook, and Keelan Cole. Cole and Conley are on one-year contracts, while Westbrook is entering the last season of his rookie contract following being drafted in 2017.

While Lee's release is far from a surprise considering his lack of availability and his high price tag, it does show how shallow the Jaguars' depth is at the receiver position. Expect for the Jaguars to target a receiver in the 2020 NFL Draft, potentially even with the No. 9 overall pick.