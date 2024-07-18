Jaguars Reveal Long-Awaited Throwback Jerseys
The Jacksonville Jaguars' throwback jerseys are officially here.
The Jaguars released the new jerseys and made them available to fans at 9:04 a.m. on Thursday morning, with franchise stalwarts such as Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, Christian Kirk, Tyson Campbell, Andre Cisco, Evan Engram, Travis Etienne, Foyesade Oluokun, Cam Robinson, Brian Thomas Jr., and Travon Walker donning the call back to the Jaguars' past.
"Prowler Throwbacks get their name from the running Jaguar embroidered on the sleeves of the jerseys which also feature a vintage three-color number. The pants feature a teal stripe with gold and black piping going along the length of the pants. The helmets have the original Jaguars logo on the side used by the team in the inaugural season of 1995 until 2013," the Jaguars said in a release.
“Everywhere I go and from every comment I read – it’s apparent our fans are longing to see Jaguars’ players in throwback uniforms,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping. “That persistence paid off and our uniforms reminiscent of the team's early years are back by popular demand, just in time for the 30th season and, in particular, the Pride of the Jaguars induction of our inaugural head coach, Tom Coughlin.”
In the Oct. 6 contest against the Colts, the franchise’s first head coach, Coughlin, will be inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars in a halftime ceremony on the field. Coughlin was the Jaguars head coach from 1995 to 2002. During that span, the Jaguars produced four winning seasons, four playoff appearances, two division titles and two AFC Championship game appearances. Fans can also expect to see throwback elements throughout EverBank Stadium on game day during Week 5.
20 teams wore an aspect of throwback gear in 2023, but the Jaguars notably were not one of them. The Jaguars have undergone several uniform changes during the Shad Khan ownership era, but they have yet to reach into the past to don the Jaguars uniforms of old until now.
The Jaguars have not worn any variation of these jerseys since they changed uniforms in 2008. The Jaguars then again changed their uniform design in 2013 after five years of less-than stellar remarks and reactions to their 2008 change.