Jaguars' RG Brandon Scherff Offers Scouting Reports on Former Commanders Teammates

Sunday is going to be quite the experience for Jacksonville Jaguars right guard Brandon Scherff.

No, not because he was voted a team captain in his first year as a Jaguar. No, not because it will be his first game with a new team and coaching staff.

Instead, Scherff will have the rare chance to open his newest season against his former team. With the Jaguars set to travel to play the Washington Commanders in Week 1, Scherff's first game as a part of any franchise but Washington will be played against the same team that drafted him and where he spent seven seasons.

“It’s going to be really weird," Scherff admitted on Monday.

"I’ve spent my seven years there, had a lot of fun, a lot of memories, but it’s going to be different. I’m excited because it’s a start to the new season and we’re playing football, and this is what we dream about doing.”

But once the strangeness of running through the opposite tunnel in Washington wears off, Scherff will be back doing what he does best. And he will be doing it against a defensive line that he faced for over half a decade -- a defensive line he knows like the back of his hand.

Washington has built its reputation on its defensive front for years, giving Scherff a distinct advantage entering Sunday. If the Jaguars are going to grab a Week 1 win, it will be because they won in the trenches and neutralized talents such as Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and others.

Luckily, Scherff knows the skill sets of each lineman the Jaguars are set to square off against. Whether this knowledge will be used to his own advantage or passed down to his other four starters along the offensive line doesn't matter; simply having the knowledge does.

"They’re really strong, and you’ve got Daniel Wise in there, too. I practiced against him every day last year, and he’s a heck of a player, too, Jonathan is as good as they come. He’s strong, he’s physical," Scherff said on Monday.

"Daron Payne, I’d say he’s really, really strong, and he’s fast. He’s sneaky fast. He’s an underrated pass rusher. He’s a really good football player. John Allen is, like I said, his stats speak for themselves. Montez Sweat, I have never seen anybody that big run that fast. It’s going to be a heck of a challenge for us, because I know how they practice every day, and they practice really hard.”

With the Jaguars needing to prove they can handle the Commanders' front to ensure a win in Week 1, Scherff and the offensive line will play a major role. Luckily for the Jaguars, they have an inside track on knowing what Washington's defensive line does well, what they struggle at, and how individual matchups can be won.

“I think we’re physical. I think we’re going to be tough," Scherff said.

"I think we’ve got a heck of a quarterback behind us. We’re excited to block for him. Some great running backs, some great receivers, so if we can put it all together, I think we’ll be pretty dangerous. It’s all about, like Coach says, just take it one day at a time, and when Wednesday comes, put the game plan together and get ready to go.”