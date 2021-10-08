    • October 8, 2021
    Jaguars' Secondary Coach Tim Walton Out On Sunday Due To COVID-19 Protocols

    The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without secondary coach Tim Walton on Sunday. He will be out due to COVID-19 protocols.
    The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without secondary coach Tim Walton on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, the club announced today. Walton will be out due to COVID-19 protocols. Defensive Backs Coach – Nickels Joe Danna will handle Walton’s game day responsibilities.

    The COVID protocols—agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA ahead of the regular season—range depending on vaccination status and whether or not the individual is symptomatic or asymptomatic. An asymptomatic vaccinated individual can return after producing two negative tests within 24 hours. A symptomatic unvaccinated individual must wait 10 days from when symptoms first appeared, and have approval from the team doctor.

    Or if someone is being held out due to contact tracing, the timeline still varies from 24 hours to 10 days as well, dependent on vaccination status of both individuals and whether or not symptoms are present. 

    Walton is in his third season with the Jaguars, and was one of the few coaches kept on when Head Coach Urban Meyer took the reins back in January. 

    Corner Shaquill Griffin, who joined the Jags in free agency this offseason, credited Walton with his growth this season, especially after the Jaguars elected to have Griffin—as CB1—track receivers. 

    "I know I have the right coaches and the right staff to make sure I am prepared for any situation and any receiver. I am fully confident that I will be ready. Definitely hat off to coach Walt [Secondary - Corners Coach Tim Walton] for making sure I am prepared [and] confident to face any receiver in line that I may have to follow.”

    The Jaguars are set to take on AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans. The Titans put wide receiver AJ Brown and Julio Jones on the injury report this week. Brown was a full participant on Thursday while Jones continued to not practice. 

