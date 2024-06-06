Jaguars' Selection of Jalen Ramsey Named Top No. 5 Pick Of Past Decade
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have never signed Jalen Ramsey to a second contract, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been one of the best players the franchise has drafted in recent years. In fact, he is one of the best players any team has drafted in that span.
In a ranking from Pro Football Focus on the best player selected at each draft slot from No. 1 to No. 32 since 2015, the Jaguars and Ramsey were included as the best pick at No. 5 overall in the last decade.
"This one was extremely difficult, but Jalen Ramsey edges out Ja’Marr Chase due to longevity.- Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
Ramsey came into the league as one of the most talented players in the 2016 class. He was very solid as a rookie, and he quickly made the jump to elite in his second season. His PFF coverage grades have been less stable than Chase’s, but that is the nature of playing cornerback — you’re naturally going to fail more than other positions.
Chase is still a fair choice here, but Ramsey has played at such a high level for multiple defensive coordinators."
In four seasons with the Jaguars, Ramsey started all 51 regular-season games he appeared in and also started in three playoff games in 2017.
As a Jaguar, Ramsey recorded 193 tackles, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 45 pass deflections and nine interceptions. Ramsey was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018 and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2017.
On Oct. 15, 2019, the Jaguars put an end to a weeks-long saga with Ramsey by dealing him in what is still one of the biggest blockbusters in recent NFL memory. The compensation alone -- a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick -- reflected the major move the Jaguars would be making.