Jaguars' Shad Khan Flexes Yacht During Super Bowl Week in New Orleans
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan knows how to make an entrance.
With the entire NFL world joined together in New Orleans this week for Super Bowl LIX, Khan made sure to flex his muscles when it came to making an apperance.
Khan has docked his megayacht, Kismet, in New Orleans as he attends the festivities. Khan frequently uses the yacht for travel and can be seen at the docks in Jacksonville whenever he brings it to town. Now, he has taken the massive and extravagant ride to the Big Easy.
Khan has had a busy few weeks as Jaguars owner, making some of the biggest moves of any NFL owner this offseason. He fired former head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke before going on an all-out pursuit for Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who he convinced the reverse course and join the Jaguars as head coach after previously taking his name out of the running.
"Look, the opportunity to coach in Tampa was a phenomenal one to get my feet wet in the NFL as the offensive coordinator, and I thank them so much for that opportunity. As you start doing research and gaining more information as you go, it started to become more clear with every hour that this was opportunity that you just can't pass up, for so many different reasons," Coen said last week.
"You ultimately want to do truly what's best for you and your family, and that's what this came down to. I'll always remember those guys in Tampa, my players, those guys, love them to death. But this is an opportunity to also go and do it with some new guys, right? And to go reach and touch people, because that's what coaching and teaching is, and that's what this opportunity is all about. Extremely thankful for that. But, head and eyes up, and we're moving forward.”
Khan will also be conducting a search for a new general manager this week after hiring Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli as Executive Vice President of Football Operations on Monday. And chances are, Khan will be doing that in style too.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.