Trevor Lawrence Highlights Hilarious Career First No One Saw Coming

Trevor Lawrence is just getting better and better for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's been a rollercoaster throughout his career and in this 2025 NFL season, but we may be seeing a new, improved, and consistently excellent version of T-Law, now 26 years old and playing under quarterback guru Liam Coen.



Against the New York Jets, he put it all together. Even an injured throwing hand couldn't slow him down. Instead, he had the trainers tape up his fingers on the sideline and went right back out to lead his Jaguars to a demonstrative 48-20 blowout over the Jets, loudly announcing themselves as legitimate contenders this year.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands the ball to a fan after scoring a rushing touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence notched a lot of career firsts



Halfway through the first quarter, Lawrence dropped back in the red zone. He danced around in the pocket for a while, rolled out left, waited patiently for a receiver to get open, and then ultimately tucked the ball and scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown himself. After finding the end zone, he gave the pigskin to a kid sitting behind the goalpost. Jacksonville media asked him about his thought process leading up to the unforgettable interaction with the young fan:



"A lot of people do that, but I saw someone do it the other day, maybe it was the Thursday night game, and I was like, 'I've never given a kid a football.' I was trying to find one there. There were a lot of adults, so I'm trying to find the kid. [Laughter] Nothing against adults that are at games. Appreciate you guys. But trying to find a kid and thought that was a good thing to do."

Trevor Lawrence may have had the best game of his career in Week 15's win over the New York Jets. In doing so, he set several new records. In the first half, he set a new high mark for most touchdowns before intermission in a single outing, with four total. By the end of the contest, he had established a new career-high for passing TDs with five.



He became the first player in NFL history to tally 300 or more passing yards, five touchdowns through the air, 50 or more yards rushing, and a score on the ground. It wasn't Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Patrick Mahomes. It's the Jacksonville Jaguars' "Prince That Was Promised." Those aren't the only things he did for the first time in his NFL tenure against the Jets, though.



Lawrence exits the pocket but keeps his eyes down field... after scrambling for a moment just decides to just take it himself. pic.twitter.com/b10Hd04eEh — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 14, 2025

