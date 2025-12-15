Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Reflects on Career-Best Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the middle of one of their hottest streaks in years, and the one leading it is franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence had arguably the best game of his career in Week 15's 48-20 win over the New York Jets, throwing a career-high five touchdowns and scoring six touchdowns overall.

Watch Lawrence Discuss Below

Has Lawrence ever looked this good? Not just for the Jaguars, but even dating back to his days with the Clemson Tigers? There is an argument to make that this is the best Lawrence has ever played, and the Jaguars' quarterback isn't afraid to explain how confident he is playing right now.

"I mean, that's a tough question. I don't know. Yeah, there's been times where I’ve felt that way and but definitely this is as confident as I've felt. Just the feeling in our locker room and our team and our offense. It's been fun," Lawrence said on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs off the field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"So we have to continue to build on that and can't get complacent. There's still a lot more ahead of us. Some big games are coming up, so we have to continue to push and get better. There are still things we need to clean up, but it's been a lot of fun. I feel great, feel confident. I think our whole offense feels this way.”

Lawrence is playing like the most confident version of himself yet, and it is clear what the impact has been on the rest of the Jaguars' offense -- and the team as a whole. The Jaguars' entire team is feeding off the energy that Lawrence's play is bringing, and even Lawrence at his humblest can't deny the high level he is playing at over the last several weeks.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown on a keeper during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence and the Jaguars get perhaps their toughest test of the season next week with the Denver Broncos. Judging what we have seen from the Jaguars during their stellar five-game winning streak, the Jaguars are going to be ready to throw their biggest and best punch at the Broncos in Denver.

But for now, Lawrence and the Jaguars can celebrate. Lawrence just had not just one of the best games of his career, he had arguably the best performance in any single game from a quarterback this season. That is always going to be worth recognizing, even if Lawrence and the Jaguars know the work is not close to being done.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the third quarter of a NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.