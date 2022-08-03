Jaguars Sign Veteran Guard Beau Benzschawel

The Jacksonville Jaguars are continuing to add offensive line depth, with the Jaguars signing veteran guard Beau Benzschawel on Wednesday.

In correspondence with the signing, the Jaguars waived/injured offensive lineman Jared Hocker, who had missed the last several practices with an injury.

Benzschawel is the second offensive lineman the Jaguars have signed since training camp opened over a week ago. The Jaguars signed offensive lineman Darryl Williams earlier this week, releasing undrafted rookie tight end Naz Bohannon.

Benzschawel, 26, signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and appeared with them in two games as a rookie. He then spent time in 2020 with the Lions before signing with the Texans and appearing in a game. Last year, he spent the season with the Washington Commanders.

While he hasn't made any starts at the NFL level, Benzschawel was a three-year starter. He was named second-team All-Big Ten in 2016 before being named a two-time first-team All-Big 10 player and two-time All-American in 2017 and 2017.

The Jaguars are set to play in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. This will be too quick of a turnaround for Benzschawel, but it seems likely the Jaguars will get a good luck at Williams.

“I think what’s pretty cool is you’ve got the experience. You have guys that have been around with (Brandon) Scherff and (Tyler) Shatley and even Cam Robinson. And then you’ve got some young guys that are hungry and eager to learn," Press Taylor said earlier in camp.

"There’s great leadership, there’s good experience, there’s youth, there’s talent. There are a lot of cool things to work with and see. What’s been cool is to see the culture they’ve created in their room, the way they communicate, the way they interact with one another. That’s been pretty good to see. Everybody is out here hungry to learn and get better at it and that’s what’s cool.”