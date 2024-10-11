Jaguars Sound Off on Intriguing Bears Rookie
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in an interesting position. They will be facing a rookie quarterback this week in the Chicago Bears' first overall pick, Caleb Williams. That doesn't necessarily mean it will be easy, however.
Williams was the No. 1 pick for a reason. Despite some red flags, one expert evaluator said Williams had the most red flags of any quarterback in the draft, his talent is undeniable. Williams is an electric playmaker. He is dangerously mobile and his arm talent is elite.
He can make any throw, off platform or with a solid base. Williams is dangerous and can capitalize on a defense's incompetence. This Bears team has taken advantage of poor play from opponents, which is in part why they are 3-2. If they are played down to, they will capitalize.
The Jaguars have taken notice and do not want to sleep on the Heisman Trophy winner. Head coach Doug Pederson praised Williams earlier this week, and now those who have to directly contend with the rookie gave their opinions.
Safety Andre Cisco said that while there is much to improve, Williams is playing like the top pick.
"I would say he definitely has a lot of great talent and great tools and great confidence in the pocket," Cisco said. "So, I'd say that's a little bit different as a rookie. He's really confident scrambling, really confident escaping the rush and blitzers and he doesn't really panic with pressure in his face. So, I would give him hats off to his pocket presence as a young quarterback."
Linebacker Devin Lloyd, one of the best at his position, will be playing chess against Williams on Sunday. The linebacker noted the immense arm talent and playmaking ability the rookie possesses as what makes him so dangerous.
"He’s a little tougher than you would think to tackle, and just his ability to extend plays, I think is what he's best at," Lloyd said.
Williams has 1,091 passing yards to go with five passing touchdowns. He has thrown four interceptions. Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen knows he is dealing with a player talented enough to singlehandedly change the game. Nielsen called Williams a "phenomenal athlete."
"I mean, the balance, the pocket presence. He's getting out of sacks all over the place and running around and making plays with his feet," Nielsen said. "And then he can make every single throw. I mean, the guy has got a cannon for an arm. He’s got some really good awareness, and he continues to get better, like from the first game to the last game, you've seen the steady growth of this player. It will be a good test."
