Jaguars' Star: Bills Loss Was 'One You Throw in the Garbage'
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has seen better days.
The Jaguars' franchise passer is in the midst of one of the worst stretches of his career, with the tip of the iceberg potentially coming in Monday Night Football's 47-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Not only was it the most lopsided loss of Lawrence's career, but it was a game that saw the Jaguars' star passer look out of sorts from the beginning.
Whether it was not hitting 50 passing yards until near the two-minute warning or his lowlight interception to Damar Hamlin, Lawrence had plenty of low moments to choose from as his lowest on Monday night.
“Yeah, I mean, honestly, this is just one you throw in the garbage can. You watch and you obviously make the corrections, but you move on as quick as possible. We’ve got to," Lawrence said after the game.
Not only will the Jaguars want to do everything in their power to forget the sting of Monday's loss, which dropped them to 0-3, but the Jaguars will need to digest this game while preparing for the Houston Texans on a short week.
"We’ve got a day less than normal. We’ve got Houston. It’s a good week for a short week, in my opinion. We’ve need to move on and flush it. So that's really the mindset there, it's enough talking and we're not going to talk ourselves into anything," Lawrence said.
"We got to go out there and do it. No one is coming to save us. It's us. I still got all the trust and faith in our guys, but we have to stick together. This is going to challenge us. Obviously, the first three games haven't gone our way. Tonight was really, really bad. It's going to challenge us, and we’ve got to stick together. We're going to be fine, but we’ve got to go do it.”
The Jaguars and Lawrence won't get another chance to right their wrongs until Week 4 vs. the Texans. But against a 2-1 Texans team on the road, things are unlikely to get much easier.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE