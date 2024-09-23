Jaguars Star Gives Back to Fans in Unique, Heartwarming Gesture
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen has always been a man of the people.
So when Hines-Allen made the important and personal move to change his last name this offseason to pay tribute to the maternal side of his family, one of the first things he did was announce a jersey exchange for Jaguars fans who owned No. 41 jerseys.
Hines-Allen made good on that promise in the days before the Jaguars travel to Buffalo to play the Bills and the other Josh Allen.
With hundreds of Jaguars fans lining up at Main Event in Jacksonville, Hines-Allen gave fans the chance to meet their favorite player and get a brand-new Hines-Allen jersey courtesy of the star himself.
During the meet-and-greet, where 150 local fans were able to exchange jerseys and meet Hines-Allen, fans got a chance to dine, play an hours-worth of free games, and get a chance to shake hands and take pictures with one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL today.
"Oh, it's awesome. I mean, it's a great thing for the community, great thing for the fans. It's great to see him out here and, you know, support us, and we'll support him," Jaguars fan Rome Shubert told me at the event.
"But he will always be our Josh Allen, right? And I'll continue to say that when we're playing the Bills, we're playing whomever. That's like my thing. He's our Josh Allen, and he's a great ambassador for the team, great person for the city, and we just need more players like him, right? So just get him and get some others on board and go to the Super Bowl, baby."
Along with the local fans, 50 out-of-town fans were also able to get a new No. 41 jersey thanks to the graciousness of Hines-Allen. And after a great turnout filled with laughs and good times, the Jaguars' top defender was able to call it a successful night.
"I mean, at first it was just, you know, how can we engage? And then doing this right here, just the turnout the people coming up to me, thanking me that I decided to do this, you know, that is what it was all about," Hines-Allen told me.
"A lot of people never met me before, so this is a great opportunity to meet me, and for me to meet them as well, because my fans are everything. And, you know, I thank them for coming out here."
Hines-Allen knows what he means to Jaguars fans, and they know what they mean to him. He also knows that after an event like this week's, there is still more work to do.
"So first and foremost, man, I just gotta continue to play good football, and, you know, for myself and for my family, and that allows me to engage with the fans like this, for people to be around me," Hines-Allen said.
Like I said, if you ain't making no plays, people not showing up. So I'm glad I got to be able to put myself in position to, you know, make a lot of plays and continue to make better plays for this team to do big things in the future. So I continue to do that, we continue to have good engagements like this and continue to have fun."
