Jaguars Star's Micro Approach to Remaining Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost nearly every game this season. They have lost 10 of their last 12 games, dating back to last season. Almost everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for the Jaguars.
Crushing injuries, backbreaking turnovers, and a difficult schedule have all negatively impacted the Jaguars this season. As they prepare to face the New England Patriots, who are arguably struggling just as much as them, veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence says the Jaguars cannot let their guard down.
“To be honest, I've played long enough to know it doesn't really matter how you play,” Lawrence said. “Every team in this league is a good team and can beat you. It doesn't matter what their record is, how well they've played in the past. It's any given Sunday.
“So, for us, it's taking it one week at a time. And yeah, we do have to just find a way to win this game this week because we have to get some momentum going in the right direction, and we can't let this keep going in the wrong direction and keep losing.”
Lawrence emphasized that the Jaguars are beginning to lose time to make up ground from their 1-5 start to the season. Still, although the Jaguars have plenty of catching up to do, Lawrence knows they must take things one week at a time.
“The season is moving quickly, and we need to win some games to get ourselves back in position,” Lawrence said. “So, we understand what we have to do, but you can't jump ahead, and we’ve got to just try to take care of business this week. Then next week, we'll move on to whoever you say, I guess, Packers, next week.
“So that'll come when it gets here. You get in trouble when you start looking ahead, and I just think that it's too hard to win in this league to look ahead and think about who you’ve got to beat, what's coming up, how many games you’ve got to win to get there or whatever. You’ve just got to try to win one every week. ”
Time is running out for coach Doug Pederson and the Jaguars to turn the season around. If they are unable to beat the Patriots and fall to 1-6 on the season, Jacksonville will all but have to accept their fate as one of the worst teams in the National Football League this season.
