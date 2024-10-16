Where Do Jaguars Land in Week 7 Power Rankings?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are down in the dumps -- again.
After finding their first win in Week 5, the Jaguars needed a strong showing in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears to breathe some life into the season. Instead, the Jaguars got embarrassed on a big stage, falling to 1-5 after a 35-16 loss.
So, where do the pundits have the Jaguars after Week 6?
Sports Illustrated: No. 28
The Jaguars remain in the No. 28 spot in Conor Orr's rankings.
"One would have to assume that the New England game in London is a kind of last stand for Doug Pederson, although the optics here are interesting. While defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was certainly going to be on my head coaching radar if he kept putting up the kind of seasons he did in Atlanta last year, there is no clear interim you would want to evaluate long-term like the Jets are doing with Jeff Ulbrich. And Shad Khan may be dubious about firing a second straight coach in-season no matter how lost this cause becomes," Orr said.
NFL.com: No. 29
The Jaguars remained in the No, 29 spot in Eric Edholm's power rankings.
"All told, Trevor Lawrence played a pretty good game against the Bears, but fumbles and dropped passes absolutely killed the offense. Gabe Davis had a two-TD game in London, but he also dropped two would-be scores. Christian Kirk let a potential TD pass hit him in the facemask, and even Brian Thomas Jr. dropped a potential score," Edholm said.
"With the Jaguars struggling the way they have been defensively, that type of game script was never going to deliver a win, even against a lesser opponent. After escaping the basement with their first W of the season, the Jaguars are back in wallow mode, facing questions around the fates of head coach Doug Pederson and GM Trent Baalke, even after owner Shad Khan said he still believed in both. After all, that came before Sunday's loss."
33rd Team: No. 30
The Jaguars slipped one spot in Marcus Mosher's power rankings this week.
"It might be time to burn it down in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost 10 of the last 11 games with Trevor Lawrence under center, and they have the NFL's fourth-highest payroll. The roster isn’t good, and the quarterback has regressed under Doug Pederson. There aren’t three teams in the NFL who are worse than the Jaguars right now," Mosher said.
USA Today: No. 32
The Jaguars fell two spots in Nate Davis' power rankings, putting them in the dead last spot.
"They carry some momentum into Sunday, having won their last game in London … when designated as the home team … in 2023. Oh bollocks, they're a bloody mess," Davis said.
CBS Sports: No. 29
The Jaguars stayed at No. 29 in Pete Prisco's latest rankings.
"This is a mess. It's time to make changes. Yet Shad Khan says he still believes in his head coach and GM. Please," Prisco said.
Yahoo! Sports: No. 30
The Jaguars fell two spots this week in Frank Schwab's rankings.
"The Jaguars are broken. If they flew home after being embarrassed in London on Sunday then head coach Doug Pederson might be out of a job already. Having two straight games in England might have saved him. Either way, he might want to win Sunday morning vs. the Patriots," Schwab said.
