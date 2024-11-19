Jaguars Stars' Blunt Reaction to Blowout Loss
Enough has already been said about the Jacksonville Jaguars' defeat to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and many fans have taken to social media to vent about the blowout. With the media circulating the future of head coach Doug Pederson with the Jaguars, the team as a whole has been in a rough patch all season.
Devin Lloyd, knows the expectations he has for himself and what the team expects out of each other.
"At the end of the day, there's no excuse for us not being able to execute, but they (Lions) are a great team," Lloyd said. "When it comes down to it, in the game, we just try to rally together and find a way to get a stop, to make a play for the team. Obviously, things did not go our way today, that is a tough pill to swallow."
The team as a whole felt a lot of emotions from the defeat, Lloyd could only think of one that came to mind.
"Frustration. Just knowing the guys we have in this locker room and what we are capable of, and obviously going out and not performing to our standard, not performing well at all, it's just frustrating," Lloyd said.
The Jaguars may have caught the bye week at the right time of their season, now with a 2-9 record, which only sits well for the players and coaches whether they remain with Jacksonville or not.
"I think the bye week is coming at a good time," Lloyd said. "to get everybody's bodies back healthy and mentally, allowing guys to recoup and come back in two weeks fresh."
Six-year Jaguar veteran Josh Hines-Allen had similar feelings as Lloyd given the gameplay and lack of execution on the field.
"Today (Sunday) was not our day at all, no phase of the game, and we got a lot of work to do," Hines-Allen said. "Right now man, the feelings, we angry, but we got a bye week."
Even within the locker room of the Jaguars, the team has no idea what is going on with the lack of success this team has experienced all season song.
"Right now, everybody is at a loss for words, trying to figure out what to say, what's going on, or what it is," Hines-Allen said. "It's almost like pointing fingers, but instead of us getting to that point, we just need to not be emotional, wait til tomorrow, watch the tape, and figure out what it is to move forward from there."
