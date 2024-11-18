Doug Pederson's Seat Might Be Radioactive After Lions Stomping
The Jacksonville Jaguars had one job on Sunday, and that was to avoid getting blown out by the Detroit Lions. Most did not reasonably expect them to win, without Trevor Lawrence but the Jaguars needed to show some signs of life but did not.
Sterling Xie from the Pro Football Network noted that Doug Pederson’s job security should the Jaguars lose in blowout fashion was already mentioned leading up to the game. He believes Pederson has the hottest seat in the league.
“Veteran NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on Friday that, while Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan prefers to make a decision on Pederson after the 2024 season, the club could make changes with a blowout loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. And what a blowout it was.”
Still, the Jaguars hardly put up a fight against a Lions team that was undoubtedly better than them. While the Jaguars could use more help on their roster and have been without their best offensive player for the last two weeks, it is fair to still expect better from them.
“The team promptly responded with the largest loss in franchise history, a 52-6 humiliation against the Super Bowl-contending Lions,” Xie said. “The 46-point defeat eclipsed a 44-point defeat suffered against the Lions back in 1995, when the Jaguars were an expansion team.”
Pederson has been in the league a long time and surely understands it is a production-based business. Since taking over in Jacksonville, he has not produced at the level the Jaguars’ front office would have liked.
“Pederson clearly knows his Jacksonville tenure is nearing its end, and his frustration has begun to blow over,” Xie said. “Last week, he responded to a seemingly innocuous question about a Jones interception by telling reporters they wouldn’t “figure out” the play. Following Sunday’s historic destruction, Pederson sounded resigned to his fate entering the Week 12 bye.”
Xie noted that the Jaguars already have a coach on their staff who could take over the season's final few games. They could promote from within and then use the offseason to make a splash head coaching hire.
“Former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy is on Jacksonville’s staff as the quarterbacks coach,” Xie said. “He’d make sense as an interim option if Khan fires Pederson before the regular season concludes."
“The Jaguars’ head-coaching job should be a relatively compelling position during the 2025 offseason, even if Trevor Lawrence will be viewed as something of a reclamation project. Can Khan lure coveted Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to Jacksonville next year?”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE