Jaguars Stock Report: Who Is Trending Up After Vikings Loss?
The Jacksonville Jaguars, once again, threw their best punch against a likely playoff team.
And, once again, that punch was an effective one but not one strong enough to deliver the Jaguars a win.
The Jaguars' 12-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 dropped the Jaguars to 2-8, with the Jaguars now riding a three-game losing streak that has seen them lose games by three points once and five points twice.
So, which Jaguars have their stocks pointing up and which are trending down? We break it down below.
Stock Up
The entire secondary
Doug Pederson said the Jaguars secondary played their best game of the year on Sunday, and it is hard to argue with him. Most of the Vikings' damage in the passing game came against the linebackers, with the biggest Vikings plays of the day being funneled to their tight ends. Otherwise, the Jaguars' defense was physical and oppurtunistic.
According to NextGenStats, three of the Jaguars' top-11 single-game performances in terms of coverage EPA came on Sunday. Montaric Brown allowed -4.4 EPA in coverage, which is the second-best game a Jaguars player has had in coverage this year. He wasn't alone, either, with Ronald Darby, Darnell Savage and Tyson Campbell all making big plays too.
Travis Etienne
While the Jacksonville Jaguars struggled to move the ball on the ground, Travis Etienne still popped off a handful of long runs and, for the first time in a long time, looked like himself again. Etienne said after the game that he was finally feeling right again after his hamstring injury, and that is something that can be a big boost to the offense moving forward.
Josh Hines-Allen
Josh Hines-Allen had arguably the best game of his strong season on Sunday, notching a season-high eight pressures -- and with all coming against Cam Robinson. Hines-Allen has had maybe his two best games of the season in back-to-back contests, and it looks like the Jaguars' top player is coming into his own in 2024.
Jordan Jefferson
The tape told a good story for rookie defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson. Jefferson has been trending upward for the last several weeks and had maybe his best performance yet against the Vikings. He looks like a promising run-down player who has the upside and potential to grow into even more down the road.
Stock Down
Doug Pederson and Press Taylor
The Jaguars' offensive brain trust knew what they were up against entering Week 10. The Vikings are one of the best defenses in the NFL largely because of the chaos they create for offenses at the line of scrimmage. Despite this, Doug Pederson and Press Taylor seemed to not have many answers for Brian Flores. They did little scheme wise to get anything going on offense.
Mac Jones
Mac Jones isn't the reason why the Jaguars' offense completely floundered on Sunday; that responsibility is at the feet of Pederson and Taylor. With that said, Jones is a backup quarterback with limited opportunities to start since he is on a roster with a clear answer at quarterback. That kind of performance in Sunday's start did him little favors.
