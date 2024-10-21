Jaguars Stock Report: Who is Trending Up After Win?
The Jacksonville Jaguars needed big performances from players on all three sides of the ball to pick up a key win over the New England Patriots, and that is exactly what they got.
Explosive plays on offense, key stops on defense, and one of the biggest special teams plays in franchise history all contributed to the Jaguars' 32-16 victory, but which individual performances especially stood out? We examine in our weekly stock report below.
Stock Up
Tank Bigsby
Few running backs have had the kind of year Tank Bigsby has had, and he has done all of it while only starting one game. Bigsbt stood in for an injured Travis Etienne on Sunday and had the second 100-yard rushing game of his career. Over the last four games alone, Bigsby has 333 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
When Etienne does return from his hamstring injury, you can bet that Bigsby will still have a sizable role in the offense. At this rate, he has to; there aren't many players running the ball better than him in the NFL today.
Walker Little
Most offenses would have to hit the panic button when they lose their starting left tackle after just one possession. The Jaguars have had a bounty of riches at the offensive tackle position for each of the last four years, though, and this came into play again on Sunday when Cam Robinson left the game with a concussion.
Just as he did in the past, Walker Little seamlessly stepped into the left tackle position and the Jaguars' offense didn't miss a beat. Trevor Lawrence was rarely pressured and the Jaguars' had a dominant rushing attack, and Little's consistent play at left tackle is a big reason why the Jaguars found so much success.
Parker Washington
There haven't been a ton of chances for Parker Washington to make a name for himself in 2024 considering the Jaguars' top three receivers have remained healthy all season. But Washington is a player who has always taken advantage of his limited opportunities, and he did it again on Sunday with a 96-yard punt return touchdown. Washington should get looks as the primary returner even when Devin Duvernay returns.
Travon Walker
The former No. 1 pick has been on a hot streak since mid-season last year, racking up 10 sacks in 2023 and already six sacks in seven games this year. It would be seven sacks, too, were it not for a self-inflicted penalty on the Jaguars defense a week ago. The selection of Walker has always been shadowed by Aidan Hutchinson, but Walker is becoming a force all by himself.
This continued against the Texans, with Walker recording a key third-down sack of Drake Maye in the fourth-quarter. On the next play, Walker again applied pressure to Maye and forced an errant throw to effectively end the game. Walker was disruptive all game long and is developing into the player the Jaguars always hoped he would.
Stock Down
Maason Smith
Despite the Jaguars trading Roy Robertson-Harris to the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the week, the Jaguars made second-round defensive tackle Maason Smith a healthy scratch for the second time this season. It is never a surprise when a non-first round rookie doesn't have a major role in their debut season, but losing one defensive tackle surely should have meant more game reps for Smith. Right?
Secondary's hands
The Jaguars' have just one interception (and defensive turnover in general) through seven games, and Sunday was a bit of a lesson as to why. The Jaguars had two different chances to pick off Drake Maye at pivotal points of the game to put the contest away but failed to come away with them. One drop came from a returning Tyson Campbell, while the other came from Andre Cisco on a drive where the Patriots ended up scoring.
