Jaguars-Texans: Critical Defensive Starter Misses Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars' lengthy injury report got a bit longer on Thursday.
Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd missed practice on Thursday with a knee injury, his first time on the injury report this season. Lloyd's new injury is notable considering fellow starting linebacker Foyesade Oluokun has missed both practices this week with a foot injury and is already unlikely to play in Week 4 against the Houston Texans.
With Oluokun out, the Jaguars are set to see Ventrell Miller make his first NFL start. If Lloyd can't play, he would likely be replaced in the lineup by third-year linebacker Chad Muma.
"It’s a big challenge. He’s done a really good job this year. He’s made a ton of plays, flying around, getting his hands on footballs and disrupting and everything," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said about Oluokun on Thursday.
"So, a really good player. Wish we had him. We don’t. Next-man-up mentality. Next guys will go in there and they’ll do a good job. Look forward to getting him back as soon as we can.”
Limited in practice for the Jaguars were running back Tank Bigsby, offensive tackle Cam Robinson, offensive tackle Anton Harrison, wide receiver Gabe Davis, cornerback Jarrian Jones, cornerback Montaric Brown, and safety Darnell Savage. Also missing practice for the Jaguars on Thursday was tight end Evan Engram.
While it remains to be seen if Engram will be available for the Jaguars, all indications are the Jaguars should have Savage back in the starting lineup after he missed each of the last two games with a quad injury.
"The veteran leadership, the energy, he's fresh. That combination, experienced player, he's played in our system, and he's played a lot of years in the league," Nielsen said about Savage.
"So, you can never replace the experience with youth. So, it's good to have him back. It really is. Fired up to see him. Today, yesterday, he was great running around. So, he's an explosive guy. He's a great matchup for us against anybody. Excellent speed, good tackler, things like that. Then our ability in the packages to move him around, you see him at safety a little bit, nickel, move him all over the place. So, that gives us a little bit more versatility.”
